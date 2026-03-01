8 Fruits With An Impressively High Fiber Content
Looking to boost your fiber intake? Incorporating more fruit into your diet is a great place to start. While legumes, vegetables, and grains are often prized for their significant fiber content, many fruits are also an excellent source of this essential nutrient, making them a sweet and convenient way to support your digestive health.
Fiber comes in two forms — soluble and insoluble. The former helps to regulate blood sugar levels in in the body, while the latter promotes healthy digestion by keeping food moving through the gut. Many fruits contain both types of fiber, so incorporating them into your snacks, breakfast bowls, and desserts comes with significant benefits.
To help you pack more fiber into your everyday eating, we've compiled a list of eight fiber-rich fruits that make it wonderfully easy to enjoy this nutrient naturally. There are some surprising picks on the list, but all are readily available, bursting with color and flavor, and packed with goodness. Whether you're aiming to improve your digestion or simply take a more wholesome approach to your meals, these high-fiber fruits will make hitting your goals both simple and delicious.
Passion fruit
Passion fruit might not be the first food that comes to mind when considering fiber-rich options, but this unassuming tropical gem is a nutritional powerhouse, packing a whopping 10.4 grams of fiber per 100 grams. Also impressively high in protein, those sweet-tart orange seeds are perfect for spooning over yogurt bowls, blending into smoothies, or adding to summery desserts, where they pair beautifully with citrus fruits like lemon, orange, and lime.
Dried figs
Offering over three times the dietary fiber of their fresh counterparts, dried figs are another top pick. Due to their concentrated nature, these sweet, sticky bites boast 9.8 grams of fiber per 100 gram serving, with a significant portion of that being the digestion-friendly, insoluble form. Great for snacking, adding to charcuterie boards, or even tossing into salads, dried figs feel like an indulgent treat while delivering impressive health benefits too.
Dried peaches
With a very respectable 8.2 grams of fiber per 100 grams, dried peaches are a totally underrated fruit for boosting your intake. These sunny slices are soft, chewy, and packed with a concentrated sweetness that outshines their juicier fresh counterparts. Like other dried fruits, dried peaches are easy to store and exceptionally versatile, making them a fantastic option for snacking, baking, or adding a touch of sweetness to your recipes.
Prunes
Prunes are another great choice for anyone looking to improve their digestive health. Made by drying high-sugar varieties of plums until gloriously sweet and sticky, these fruits provide 7.1 grams of fiber per 100 gram serving. Also rich in iron and vitamin K, prunes make a tasty addition to snacks like trail mix and granola bars, as well as savory dishes like tagines and cheese-based appetizers.
Raspberries
A go-to for brightening oatmeal bowls and smoothies, fresh raspberries also earn a spot on the high-fiber fruit list, ranking way above other berries like blueberries, strawberries, and cranberries. Containing 6.5 grams of dietary fiber per 100 grams, raspberries are a fantastic choice for supporting digestion, and they'll add a gorgeous pop of color and sweet-tart flavor to your meals and snacks.
Avocado
That's right, the beloved avocado is in fact classed as a fruit, and a fiber-rich one at that. One hundred grams of this creamy, nutrient-dense favorite offers a solid 5.6 grams of fiber. Coming with a good dose of heart healthy fats, vitamin E, and potassium too, avocados fit into a whole host of delicious recipes, from classic avocado toast and chunky guacamole to decadent pasta dishes and elegant sushi rolls.
Guava
If guavas aren't a regular in your kitchen, that needs to change, because these flavorful tropical fruits are another surprisingly high-fiber option. With a sweet and tangy flavor that sits somewhere between that of pineapple and strawberries, guavas offer 5.4 grams of fiber per 100 grams. These fruits can be chopped and eaten with the skin on, much like an apple, and they're also a popular addition to jams, juices, and cocktails.
Blackberries
With 5.3 grams of fiber per 100 grams, blackberries are also a notable pick. Plump, juicy, and boasting just the right balance of sweetness and tartness, these berries are an elegant choice for enhancing a wide array of recipes. Try baking them into fluffy scones, layering them into a fruity cobbler, or scattering them over pancakes or waffles for a wholesome yet satisfying start to the day.