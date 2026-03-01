8 Fruits With An Impressively High Fiber Content

Looking to boost your fiber intake? Incorporating more fruit into your diet is a great place to start. While legumes, vegetables, and grains are often prized for their significant fiber content, many fruits are also an excellent source of this essential nutrient, making them a sweet and convenient way to support your digestive health.

Fiber comes in two forms — soluble and insoluble. The former helps to regulate blood sugar levels in in the body, while the latter promotes healthy digestion by keeping food moving through the gut. Many fruits contain both types of fiber, so incorporating them into your snacks, breakfast bowls, and desserts comes with significant benefits.

To help you pack more fiber into your everyday eating, we've compiled a list of eight fiber-rich fruits that make it wonderfully easy to enjoy this nutrient naturally. There are some surprising picks on the list, but all are readily available, bursting with color and flavor, and packed with goodness. Whether you're aiming to improve your digestion or simply take a more wholesome approach to your meals, these high-fiber fruits will make hitting your goals both simple and delicious.