The Fruit With The Highest Amount Of Protein Is Also A Magnesium Powerhouse

While it's long been recognized as a vital nutrient, many people are working even harder lately to get more protein into their diets. Protein gives us energy, helps produce new cells and keep them healthy, aids in transporting oxygen throughout our bodies, and assists in creating antibodies that fight illness. It's no wonder we're often looking into ingredients that pack a protein punch. There's another nutrient that's gotten a little less attention, but is important and beneficial, too: magnesium. Magnesium helps regulate both blood pressure and blood sugar, overall bolstering heart health. It also helps our digestive systems function well, aids in muscle function, and even assists with keeping stress hormones in check. You'll be happy to know, then, that one fruit in particular delivers both nutrients in spades — and it's delicious, to boot: passion fruit.

Passion fruit boasts five grams of protein per cup. An orange only has a little over one gram, and a cup of blackberries has just two grams. But not only is passion fruit the fruit with the most protein, but it's also the winner in magnesium amounts. One cup has 68 milligrams of magnesium — the second runner-up is guava with only 36 milligrams. The only item in the fruit category to beat passion fruit is figs, but dried figs in particular. So, if you want fresh fruit bursting with protein and magnesium, passion fruit is your new best friend.