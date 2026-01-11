The Fruit With The Highest Amount Of Protein Is Also A Magnesium Powerhouse
While it's long been recognized as a vital nutrient, many people are working even harder lately to get more protein into their diets. Protein gives us energy, helps produce new cells and keep them healthy, aids in transporting oxygen throughout our bodies, and assists in creating antibodies that fight illness. It's no wonder we're often looking into ingredients that pack a protein punch. There's another nutrient that's gotten a little less attention, but is important and beneficial, too: magnesium. Magnesium helps regulate both blood pressure and blood sugar, overall bolstering heart health. It also helps our digestive systems function well, aids in muscle function, and even assists with keeping stress hormones in check. You'll be happy to know, then, that one fruit in particular delivers both nutrients in spades — and it's delicious, to boot: passion fruit.
Passion fruit boasts five grams of protein per cup. An orange only has a little over one gram, and a cup of blackberries has just two grams. But not only is passion fruit the fruit with the most protein, but it's also the winner in magnesium amounts. One cup has 68 milligrams of magnesium — the second runner-up is guava with only 36 milligrams. The only item in the fruit category to beat passion fruit is figs, but dried figs in particular. So, if you want fresh fruit bursting with protein and magnesium, passion fruit is your new best friend.
Ways to enjoy passion fruit
Passion fruit is native to South America but, grown all over the world in warm climates today. Crack into its skin to find a jelly-like pulp with seeds, all safe to eat and tasty. You get the Jell-O effect as well as some crunch, plus a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness. It features tons of nutrients and benefits even beyond its unrivaled protein and magnesium amounts. It's rich in antioxidants like vitamins A and C as well as fiber and potassium. Passion fruit helps boost energy, heart health, gut health, and your immune system, as well as regulating cholesterol levels.
You probably want to start thinking about all the exciting ways to eat more passion fruit. You can, of course, enjoy it alone by the spoonful, or mixed into fruit salads and yogurt bowls. Make it into jams and jellies — passion fruit curd is a must-try tropical alternative to lemon curd. Use it to weave nutrients into dessert: Top ice cream with it or make your own passion fruit ice cream, or keep it simple by using it to make a two-ingredient popsicle; it's also dreamy in cheesecakes and tarts. It lends itself well to beverages, easy to blend into a juice or smoothie, or to muddle into cocktails or mocktails — the passion fruit-based pornstar martini, for example, is all the rage again. You can even use it in savory dishes, whipping it into a salad dressing or marinade, or letting its tartness cut rich cheeses.