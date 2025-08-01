How To Eat Guava The Correct Way (Peel And All)
Guava has got to be one of the world's most controversial foods. From its intoxicating smell to its unusual appearance, guava seems to divide people like few other fruits can. You either love it or hate it. Regardless, most people don't know how to cut or eat it.
Most people know pink guava with green skin, but there are more than 30 varieties of guava to choose from. The yellow Mexican Cream guava, for example, is considered one of the most delectable among them. The world's largest guava producer is actually India, but the fruit is popular throughout Latin America. The good news is that regardless of guava variety, the method for eating them is the same. You first choose a ripe fruit, wash it, then decide if you want to eat it with the peel or without. Then you either pop the fruit in your mouth and enjoy its flavor, or cut it according to your preferred method.
But what do you do with the seeds? And should you eat the peel? Read on to have all your guava questions answered, including how to cut and eat them.
Tools you need to cut your guava
To cut guavas, you will need a firm cutting board, a small paring knife, and one or two bowls. You may also need a spoon, depending on what you want to do with the seeds or flesh.
Prep your guavas
Make sure to choose ripe guavas. They should be firm but slightly soft to the touch and have a consistent color without large blemishes. Keep in mind that small blemishes are fine, as they may be part of the guava's coloration. If you doubt whether the fruit is ripe or not, try letting it ripen for another day or two by storing it on your countertop. While underripe guavas can smell great, they lack the same intoxicating sweetness and flavor as ripe ones.
Once you have your fruit, it's time to start prepping it. Wash it under cool running water to remove any dirt or external residue.
Trim the guavas
Next, cut off the top of the guava that connects to the plant. From there, if it's a small guava, you can eat the whole fruit — skin and all. Regardless of which species it is, the peel is edible and contains nutrients.
You can also eat the seeds if desired, though they can be hard. You can also choose to spit them out or remove them with a small paring knife, as you would the seeds of a watermelon.
Slice the guavas
To cut the guava, start by standing the fruit upright, cut-side down. You can also lay the fruit on its side, holding it firmly in place with your non-dominant hand. Once the top has been removed, cut the guava into slices or wedges. Slices are good for fruit salad, while wedges are easy to eat and work great for cocktails or blending into juice.
Scoop out the flesh
You can also choose to eat the guava without the skin. To do so, first cut the guava in half. Then use a spoon to scoop out the flesh, leaving the peel behind. Discard the peel, and cut the flesh as you like.
Serve the guava
Once the guava has been cut and prepped, you can place the guava slices on a plate or add them to fruit salads, smoothies, or desserts. Guava is perfect for jam, and many countries eat guava paste, known as bocadillo or goiabada. It's especially fantastic with cheese. You can also pipe guava into pastry or incorporate it into your desserts. Its naturally sweet flavor will shine in many regional culinary dishes, including in those from Mexico and India.
Leftover guava pieces should be stored, cut side-down, in an airtight sealed container in the fridge. They'll stay good for up to three days.