How To Eat Guava The Correct Way (Peel And All)

Guava has got to be one of the world's most controversial foods. From its intoxicating smell to its unusual appearance, guava seems to divide people like few other fruits can. You either love it or hate it. Regardless, most people don't know how to cut or eat it.

Most people know pink guava with green skin, but there are more than 30 varieties of guava to choose from. The yellow Mexican Cream guava, for example, is considered one of the most delectable among them. The world's largest guava producer is actually India, but the fruit is popular throughout Latin America. The good news is that regardless of guava variety, the method for eating them is the same. You first choose a ripe fruit, wash it, then decide if you want to eat it with the peel or without. Then you either pop the fruit in your mouth and enjoy its flavor, or cut it according to your preferred method.

But what do you do with the seeds? And should you eat the peel? Read on to have all your guava questions answered, including how to cut and eat them.