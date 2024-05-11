The Best Way To Store Guava

It's not the flashiest-looking fruit around, but underneath the guava's unassuming knobby appearance is sweet and tangy flesh that's evocative of other fruity produce, from pears to pomegranates, passionfruit, and strawberries. Credit that wide flavor range to the dozens of different types of guava available, with each having a distinct taste. The U.S. isn't on the list of countries that produce most of the world's guava, but it yields a considerable variety of them, from the large Beaumont to the unique Mexican cream. The next time you spot some in the fruit aisle, stock up on guavas since they're easy to store at home.

Place the firm, unripe ones in a basket in a spot away from both sunlight and heat for up to three days. Once they're fragrant and their flesh gives slightly under gentle pressure from your fingertips, they're ready to be eaten. You can also secure ripened guavas inside a sealed plastic or paper bag before stashing them in the fridge crisper drawer where they'll stay good for up to four days.

Make sure the fruits are completely dry before storing them. Don't pack them too tightly since they bruise easily once matured. Check your guava regularly, too, especially if they're ripening on the countertop.

If you're unable to finish a whole fruit, place the leftover guava in a sealed container with the cut side facing down and put it in the fridge. This helps the flesh retain its moisture. Remember to consume it within three days.