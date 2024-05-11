The Best Way To Store Guava
It's not the flashiest-looking fruit around, but underneath the guava's unassuming knobby appearance is sweet and tangy flesh that's evocative of other fruity produce, from pears to pomegranates, passionfruit, and strawberries. Credit that wide flavor range to the dozens of different types of guava available, with each having a distinct taste. The U.S. isn't on the list of countries that produce most of the world's guava, but it yields a considerable variety of them, from the large Beaumont to the unique Mexican cream. The next time you spot some in the fruit aisle, stock up on guavas since they're easy to store at home.
Place the firm, unripe ones in a basket in a spot away from both sunlight and heat for up to three days. Once they're fragrant and their flesh gives slightly under gentle pressure from your fingertips, they're ready to be eaten. You can also secure ripened guavas inside a sealed plastic or paper bag before stashing them in the fridge crisper drawer where they'll stay good for up to four days.
Make sure the fruits are completely dry before storing them. Don't pack them too tightly since they bruise easily once matured. Check your guava regularly, too, especially if they're ripening on the countertop.
If you're unable to finish a whole fruit, place the leftover guava in a sealed container with the cut side facing down and put it in the fridge. This helps the flesh retain its moisture. Remember to consume it within three days.
Freezing further prolongs guava's shelf life
You can also freeze guava so it remains good to eat for up to 12 months. When it comes to the edible peel, you can choose to remove or keep it before cutting the fruit into smaller pieces. Removing the seeds is also optional. Place the sliced guava in an air-tight and freezer-safe container and store it in the freezer. You can also coat the slices with simple syrup so they remain moist and flavorful until you're ready to eat them.
To thaw frozen guava for snacking, let them defrost gradually in the fridge for five to six hours. Don't microwave or pour hot water on them as this will damage their texture. When making smoothies or desserts, though, you can add in the fruits while still frozen.
Guava's tropical flavor is highly versatile. Aside from fruity drinks, sherbets, jams, and preserves, this fruit can be processed into an intensely flavored paste for marinading or pairing with cheese, or a jelly-like dessert, dulce de guayaba. It's even used to stew meat and seafood to give the Filipino dish sinigang some sour, fruity notes. Of course, you can always just snack on it raw, dipped in lime juice mixed with chili flakes and salt for an extra zing. To know if you must discard a guava already, check it for mushy, discolored flesh, a peel that breaks easily or features dark, fuzzy patches, and an unpleasant smell.