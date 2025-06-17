The Common Fruit That Contains More Iron Than You Might Expect

We all know how important iron is to a healthy diet. It plays an essential role in the making of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to different parts of the body and keep us alive. Iron also supports the immune system, prevents fatigue, and it's needed for the production of some hormones. We can increase our iron intake through a range of different foods like meat, fish, bean and legume recipes, and leafy vegetables. There's also one surprising fruit that has more iron than you might expect: Prunes.

One cup of pitted prunes contains 1.6 mg of iron, while one cup of prune juice contains around 10 mg of iron. This is a significant amount for men aged 19 and over and women over 50, who need at least 8.7 mg of iron per day. Women between the ages of 19 and 49 need a lot more iron in their diets due to the blood loss experienced during menstruation — at least 14.8 mg of iron per day.

Prunes are also a good source of fiber, which aids digestion, and they're high in potassium and a number of vitamins. Eating prunes regularly can lead to a healthier heart and preserve bone strength in older people too. Plus, they taste pretty good, which is a win-win in our book.