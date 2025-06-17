The Common Fruit That Contains More Iron Than You Might Expect
We all know how important iron is to a healthy diet. It plays an essential role in the making of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to different parts of the body and keep us alive. Iron also supports the immune system, prevents fatigue, and it's needed for the production of some hormones. We can increase our iron intake through a range of different foods like meat, fish, bean and legume recipes, and leafy vegetables. There's also one surprising fruit that has more iron than you might expect: Prunes.
One cup of pitted prunes contains 1.6 mg of iron, while one cup of prune juice contains around 10 mg of iron. This is a significant amount for men aged 19 and over and women over 50, who need at least 8.7 mg of iron per day. Women between the ages of 19 and 49 need a lot more iron in their diets due to the blood loss experienced during menstruation — at least 14.8 mg of iron per day.
Prunes are also a good source of fiber, which aids digestion, and they're high in potassium and a number of vitamins. Eating prunes regularly can lead to a healthier heart and preserve bone strength in older people too. Plus, they taste pretty good, which is a win-win in our book.
How to add more prunes to your diet
If you've never had one, prunes are basically dried plums. They're generally sold in bags and taste quite sweet. They have a similar texture and shelf life to dates but there is a difference between dates and prunes (namely, where they come from). But, like dates, you can enjoy prunes right from the pack or use them in a variety of different ways.
Prunes taste delicious as an addition to smoothies, pairing well with ingredients like nut butters, chocolate, and banana. Some chopped prunes will add a touch of sweetness to salads and grain dishes, too. You can also incorporate them into many different desserts and baked goods — think muffins, bars, breads, even pies or upside down cakes.
All you really need to amp up prunes is give them a quick freeze, or drizzle them with some chocolate or peanut butter. Or if you'd rather have an even easier iron boost, drink about a ½ cup of pure prune juice daily. Just be careful not to overdo it, because even though the iron content of prunes isn't that well known, their laxative effect is!