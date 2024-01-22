A Quick Freeze Is All You Need To Turn Prunes Into A Chewy Snack

Prunes are seen as having a singular purpose. High in fiber, the fruit is known to be a great aid to the digestive tract. As useful as they are, though, prunes also make an incredible chewy snack when frozen.

Derived from plums, specifically European plums with a pit that's easy to remove, the fruits are dried to concentrate their flavor. They go from being a tart, juicy plum to an intensely rich and sweet prune: a treat that's good for more than just health reasons. While they're certainly not everyone's favorite dried fruit, prunes go beyond being solely for necessity.

If you're not a fan of the sticky, soft consistency of prunes, try freezing them for a better texture. Giving the prunes a quick freeze slightly hardens them while maintaining their chewy texture, turning them into a frozen fruit snack. Once you freeze them for around two hours, they'll transform into even sweeter, chewier prunes. Enjoy them in their natural state or dip them in your favorite sweet condiments for a dessert-like snack. They can be eaten straight out of the freezer or kept there for longer, lasting up to 18 months when frozen.