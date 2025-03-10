You Can Turn A Fresh Kiwi Into Sorbet With Only 2 Ingredients

Since the ingredients are so simple, getting their ratio right is crucial. Too little sugar or too much ice are some of the most common mistakes when making a sorbet. Note that the sorbet will be less intense when frozen, so don't skim out on the sugar. The golden sorbet ratio is 4 cups of fruit, 1 cup of sugar, and a few tablespoons of acidic ingredients (lemon juice, in this case). Use this as a general guideline, but of course, adapt it to your own recipe. Depending on the kiwi's texture and flavor, you might need to adjust the amounts accordingly.

But first — the kiwi. This fruit holds all the cards for how your sorbet turns out, so make sure you pick out ripe kiwis (maybe with a smell test). Blend them into a purée and strain through a sieve to remove the seeds and excess liquid. As for the sugar, turn it into a syrup by simmering it on the stove with water until fully dissolved. If you're in the mood for creativity, flavor the simple syrup by adding flower petals, herbs, or spices. Once the syrup has cooled, mix it with the kiwi purée, lemon juice, and optionally, herbs or citrus zest.

Let the mixture chill for about 2 hours. Then, churn it with an ice-cream maker or simply stir it every 30 minutes and re-freeze it until you get that airy, smooth texture. Finally, transfer the sorbet to an air-tight container, cover it with a plastic wrap before sealing it to avoid ice crystal formation, and let it sit in the freezer for a couple more hours before serving.