This Often-Ignored Fruit Has More Vitamin C Than An Orange And Enough Potassium To Rival Bananas

While they may be a little bizarre-looking, kiwis are packed with important vitamins and minerals. They're tart, sweet, and delicious all on their own. Plus, kiwis are easy to enjoy — just cut in half and scoop out the flesh with a regular spoon. If you're not eating kiwis regularly, but are concerned about your daily vitamin intake, it's time to add the small-but-mighty fruit into your diet.

Out of all the foods with more vitamin C than oranges, kiwis might be the most delicious. Kiwi, also known as kiwifruit, has almost twice the vitamin C of an orange. A 100 gram serving (about 3.5 ounces) of oranges has just over 53 milligrams of vitamin C, while the same amount of kiwifruit contains a staggering 92.7 milligrams. According to the National Institutes of Health, the daily recommended dietary allowance for vitamin C is 90 milligrams for males and 75 milligrams for females over the age of 18 (however 85 milligrams daily is recommended for anyone pregnant).

For most people, a mere 4-ounce kiwifruit should get them their daily dose of vitamin C. In comparison to oranges, kiwis not only contain more vitamin C, but also more zinc, magnesium, copper, and vitamins like E, K, and B3 and B6. Kiwis also contain more dietary fiber than oranges. Not only are kiwis also high in vitamin C, but they also have beneficial enzymes that can aid in digestion, specifically in the digestion of animal proteins. The fruit is also bursting with potassium.