17 Foods With More Potassium Than A Banana
Potassium is found in all of the tissues in our body, and is essential for our cells to function properly. Potassium helps to keep bones strong, aids in maintaining healthy blood pressure, keeps muscles functioning properly, and even helps to regulate the nervous system. The National Institute of Health advises that adults aged 19 and over consume anywhere between 2,600 to 3,400 milligrams of potassium on a daily basis, depending on your age and sex.
It's commonly said that, if you're looking for a great source of potassium, a banana is the go-to food to consume. However, the average banana only contains about 450 milligrams of potassium. That's really only a moderate amount compared to other foods — and, from banana bread to three ingredient banana pancakes, there's only so many ways you can eat bananas before you get sick of them.
Leafy greens are a great source of potassium, as well as some fruits and root vegetables, and even certain types of yogurt. With the comprehensive list below, it's easy to incorporate more essential potassium into your diet with a variety of delicious, nutritious foods.
Beet greens
Cooked beet greens have a whopping 1,309 milligrams of potassium in a one cup serving, which is nearly three times the amount of a banana. Although often discarded as compost, beet greens are surprisingly tender compared to the hearty root vegetable they sprout from. The next time you make a beet soup or stew, add in a few heaping handfuls of the leafy tops after slicing them thinly.
Adzuki beans
If you're not familiar with adzuki beans, alternatively known as red mung beans, you may have already eaten them in Japanese mochi or in baked goods with a sweet paste filling. Not only do they contain 1,224 milligrams of potassium per cup of cooked beans, but they are also rich in antioxidants and other minerals.
Swiss chard
Swiss chard stems come in a variety of rainbow colors that always dazzle in the produce aisle. When cooked, the leafy greens boast over 960 milligrams of potassium per cup. Like beet greens, they are easy to incorporate into soups, but they are also delicious when sautéed with garlic. After you've used up the greens, make sure to save the leftover chard stems for pickling.
Yams
Sweet potatoes are often mislabeled as yams in the supermarket; and chances are that if you live in the United States, you've probably never eaten a real yam. True yams are much more prevalent in Africa and Asia, with dark flaky skin and pale flesh that contains much more starch than a regular sweet potato. A cooked yam contains about 911 milligrams of potassium per cup, if you're able to get your hands on one.
Acorn squash
Arguably one of the most visually pleasing squashes commonly available at a grocery store, acorn squash are identifiable by their deep green skin that's sometimes mottled with orange. The skin is edible, so there's no need to waste time peeling if off, and the tender orange flesh inside has almost 900 milligrams of potassium per cup. Take advantage of acorn squash when they are at their peak from September to December.
Spinach
If spinach is good enough to give Popeye superhuman strength, it's definitely beneficial for you. One cup of cooked spinach has about 839 milligrams of potassium, as well as over five grams of protein and about 15% of your daily fiber needs, not to mention a good amount of vitamin C, calcium, and iron. Get the most out of this healthy green with Miriam Hahn's triple spinach soup recipe.
Jackfruit
The bright yellow flesh of a jackfruit may resemble that of a pineapple, but it's actually an incredible meat substitute with a great, substantial texture. Packed with 739 milligrams of potassium per cup, the enormous fruit's seeds are even edible when cooked. Canned jackfruit is usually best to use for savory applications, like in these delicious recipes that make jackfruit the star.
Water chestnuts
Water chestnuts are often overlooked, but they add a delightful crunch to many recipes like salads and stewed noodle dishes. One cup of water chestnuts has 724 milligrams of potassium, and the sedge is usually easy to find in the grocery store. Easily incorporate them into your meals with Tasting Table's tips for cooking canned water chestnuts.
Guava
Guavas are a deliciously sweet tropical fruit, and there is a correct way to eat them. While many people may associate the fruit with a fun margarita flavor, guavas are ubiquitous in Central and South America, Mexico, and some parts of the Caribbean. The fruits can range from green to yellow and sport a beautiful pink flesh. One cup of guava offers 688 milligrams of potassium.
Plantains
While it may look like an extra large banana, a plantain is actually a unique fruit that has many applications at all stages of ripening, from bright green to dark yellow mottled with brown. Cooked plantains have about 663 milligrams of potassium per cup, and one of the most delicious ways to eat them is to wait until they are extremely ripe and fry them in oil.
Taro root
Taro, a starchy root vegetable with a hairy, brown exterior and white flesh, is more versatile than you might expect. Taro root makes excellent chips when thinly sliced and fried, and is also delicious as a boba tea flavor or used in pastries and sweet breads. One cup of cooked taro root has about 639 milligrams of potassium, and is a unique tuber to experiment with in the kitchen.
Nonfat and low-fat yogurts
While dairy might not have been your first place to look when seeking out a good dose of potassium, both nonfat and low-fat yogurts have more of the mineral than a banana does. 8-ounces of plain nonfat yogurt boasts 625 milligrams of potassium, while plain low-fat yogurt has about 573 milligrams. Having either as part of your breakfast or as an afternoon snack is a great way to boost your potassium intake, but keep in mind that these potassium quantities do not apply to Greek yogurt, which contains just 320 milligrams of potassium per 8-ounce serving.
Butternut squash
Butternut squash takes some work to prepare, with its thick outer skin and dense, orange flesh. However, it is truly delicious and worth the effort, especially when roasted with maple syrup as Miriam Hahn does in her recipe for maple-roasted butternut squash. Just one cup of the cooked fruit — yes, squash are technically considered fruit – provides around 582 milligrams of potassium.
Parsnips
Although they are often paired together, there is a difference between parsnips and carrots. Parsnips resemble a thicker, larger, more pale cousin to bright orange carrots, although they both become deliciously sweet when roasted due to their natural sugars. Parsnips, when cooked, have about 572 milligrams of potassium per one cup serving.
Sweet potato
Cooked sweet potatoes contain the same amount of potassium per cup as parsnips at 572 milligrams. Easy to find at grocery stores and fairly straightforward to cook, sweet potatoes are a no-brainer when it comes to upping your potassium levels. Check Tasting Table's best sweet potato recipes if you're seeking some inspiration.
Kiwi
Kiwis are best eaten raw to retain all of their glorious nutrients. Inside the brown fuzzy exterior awaits green- or yellow-hued flesh with a striking black and pale core. Kiwis contain about 560 milligrams of potassium per cup, boast over 80% of recommended daily amount of vitamin C, and are good sources of vitamin K and copper.
Cantaloupe
Last but not least is the cantaloupe. One cup of fresh cantaloupe has about 474 milligrams of potassium, with the juicy, orange flesh containing over 20 milligrams more than a medium banana. At their best during the summer months, you can select the sweetest one with Tasting Table's simple trick to picking the best cantaloupe every time.