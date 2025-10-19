17 Foods With More Potassium Than A Banana

Potassium is found in all of the tissues in our body, and is essential for our cells to function properly. Potassium helps to keep bones strong, aids in maintaining healthy blood pressure, keeps muscles functioning properly, and even helps to regulate the nervous system. The National Institute of Health advises that adults aged 19 and over consume anywhere between 2,600 to 3,400 milligrams of potassium on a daily basis, depending on your age and sex.

It's commonly said that, if you're looking for a great source of potassium, a banana is the go-to food to consume. However, the average banana only contains about 450 milligrams of potassium. That's really only a moderate amount compared to other foods — and, from banana bread to three ingredient banana pancakes, there's only so many ways you can eat bananas before you get sick of them.

Leafy greens are a great source of potassium, as well as some fruits and root vegetables, and even certain types of yogurt. With the comprehensive list below, it's easy to incorporate more essential potassium into your diet with a variety of delicious, nutritious foods.