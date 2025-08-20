9 Delicious Recipes That Make Jackfruit The Star

If you've never heard of jackfruit, then you're not alone. It's a tropical fruit that is rarely sold in its whole form in U.S. grocery stores. Perhaps you've seen it canned, or dehydrated in a bag on a store shelf, but it's not your average apple or banana. Jackfruit are massive green spiky fruits, with starchy, shreddable, textured meat on the inside, and can weigh up to 100 pounds. The fruit is stringy when cooked and shredded, similar to pineapple, and less water-dense than most fruits we use. It has a mildly sweet tropical flavor, but is used in various savory capacities, especially in the world of vegetarian cooking.

This is because jackfruit makes for a wonderful meat-replacer, as it carries a similar texture to pulled pork or chicken. It can even be minced up to replicate tuna or chicken salad, and is even featured in burgers, chicken tenders, and other plant-based meats in the freezer aisle. So it's no wonder that each of these nine delicious recipes that show you how to cook with jackfruit as the star are vegetarian, and some are even vegan. If you have an entire fruit, you'll want to start by breaking the jackfruit down. You'll have a massive amount of processed fruit on your hands, so consider starting off with the canned version, which is easier to locate. Strain the brine from the can, grab a boatload of sauces and spices, and let's get cooking.