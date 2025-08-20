9 Delicious Recipes That Make Jackfruit The Star
If you've never heard of jackfruit, then you're not alone. It's a tropical fruit that is rarely sold in its whole form in U.S. grocery stores. Perhaps you've seen it canned, or dehydrated in a bag on a store shelf, but it's not your average apple or banana. Jackfruit are massive green spiky fruits, with starchy, shreddable, textured meat on the inside, and can weigh up to 100 pounds. The fruit is stringy when cooked and shredded, similar to pineapple, and less water-dense than most fruits we use. It has a mildly sweet tropical flavor, but is used in various savory capacities, especially in the world of vegetarian cooking.
This is because jackfruit makes for a wonderful meat-replacer, as it carries a similar texture to pulled pork or chicken. It can even be minced up to replicate tuna or chicken salad, and is even featured in burgers, chicken tenders, and other plant-based meats in the freezer aisle. So it's no wonder that each of these nine delicious recipes that show you how to cook with jackfruit as the star are vegetarian, and some are even vegan. If you have an entire fruit, you'll want to start by breaking the jackfruit down. You'll have a massive amount of processed fruit on your hands, so consider starting off with the canned version, which is easier to locate. Strain the brine from the can, grab a boatload of sauces and spices, and let's get cooking.
Vegetarian Jackfruit Enchiladas
Who doesn't love enchiladas? This vegetarian version still has all of the cheesy, dense goodness we love, just sans meat (but you'd never know). Use canned jackfruit for a quick and easy preparation process, and measure with your heart when it comes to the jalapeno and garlic. The stringy texture of the jackfruit mimics pulled pork, especially when it's loaded with traditional Mexican spices. Garnish with sour cream, cilantro, and include sliced avocado for an extra fatty mouthfeel. This process isn't dissimilar to making a traditional enchilada, and is a great option to serve your meat-loving friends.
Recipe: Vegetarian Jackfruit Enchiladas
Mexican Jackfruit Tortilla Soup
For those who have never tried tortilla soup, you might be wondering, how the heck does soup stay in a tortilla, or why would I put a soggy tortilla in my soup? Un-scrunch your nose, because those tortillas are pan fried until crunchy, adding texture to the soup. Traditionally, it's made with shredded chicken, but jackfruit is a worthy replacement. Get right in there and use your hands to shred the jackfruit for this dish. Tortilla soup is a thick, brothy, tomato-based soup rich in spices and umami flavors, and should be served hot with fresh garnishes.
Recipe: Mexican Jackfruit Tortilla Soup
Smoky Jackfruit Chili
The beauty of chili is that it can be made in a variety of styles. Green chili, beef chili, vegetarian bean chili, and white chili are all well-loved versions, so why not experiment with smoky jackfruit chili? To make it extra smoky, use fire-roasted canned tomatoes and smoked paprika. This will help the jackfruit to taste more meat-like. This spice-heavy chili can be served in both the heat of the summer, and on a "chili" winter night. Top with tangy sour cream, sliced avocado, crunchy tortillas, fresh cilantro, and a lime wedge.
Recipe: Smoky Jackfruit Chili
Plant-Based Chipotle Jackfruit Nachos
Nachos have a wide range from microwave-made to gourmet. If you've never put energy into making top-tier nachos, then this is your opportunity. Yes, there are potentially endless ingredients to add, but the result is worth the energy, especially for the shredded jackfruit topping that stands in place of shredded pork. The key is to cook the seasonings right into the jackfruit, letting it crisp up before layering it into the chips and cheese. Nachos are given a bad rap as bowling-ally food, but if done right, like these, they can be incredible.
Plant-Based Jackfruit Carnitas Tacos
You wouldn't add unseasoned pork to your tacos, so why would you do that with a plant-based alternative? This recipe uses a star ingredient, orange juice, to incorporate tropical, tangy, and sweet flavors. When cooked with the spices and sugar, the pulled jackfruit begins to caramelize and the flavor continues to develop as it cooks. You've never tried such flavorful vegan food, and even your carnivore friends won't go back to meat after taking a bite of these plant-based jackfruit carnitas tacos.
Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich
Jackfruit is classically used in place of barbecue pulled pork, especially on a sandwich. Although many versions exist, this recipe gets straight to the point. It's a great beginner jackfruit recipe, tastes quite a bit like the classic you grew up on, and couples the "meat" with a legendary vegan coleslaw. The slaw is essential to bring contrast to the smoky, sticky jackfruit. Toast those buns and consider broiling the jackfruit for a few minutes to get some ultra-chewy, caramelized burnt ends.
Recipe: Jackfruit BBQ Sandwich
Polos Curry (Sri Lankan Jackfruit Coconut Curry)
One of the more forgotten places to incorporate jackfruit is in curry. Tofu and chickpeas have dominated the scene, but jackfruit deserves a chance to shine in a spicy simmering sauce. As a tropical fruit itself, it's no stranger to coconut milk and becomes a sponge for flavor. Polos Curry is an extremely aromatic and flavorful South Asian curry. Adjust the spice level by including more or less green chili, and don't forget to toast those spices. Serve hot with rice or roti as an entree.
Quick And Easy 15-Minute Jackfruit Tacos
The key to mouth-watering tacos is to have a dense, hot, chewy base topped with sauces and fresh ingredients. Typically, meat and beans dominate the "dense, hot, chewy" scene, but plant-based alternatives can shine just as brightly. In this recipe, the jackfruit is cooked with a heavenly combination of Mexican spices, along with a little honey to mimic the sweetness of caramelized meat. Use crunchy shells for the ultimate varied texture experience, and don't forget to spritz with a squirt of lime juice before serving.
Jackfruit Upside-Down Cake
While many jackfruit recipes feature jackfruit as a meat-alternative, we can't forget that at the end of the day, jackfruit is indeed a fruit. It's sweet, and holds a pineapple-like texture, so why not use it in place of pineapple in a Jackfruit Upside-Down Cake? By loading it up with brown sugar, butter, and vanilla extract, you'll question why you've never baked with jackfruit before. The sticky-sweet toffee sauce helps to coax out the sweetness of the jackfruit and highlight its subtle notes. Serve with butter pecan ice cream for some beautiful temperature contrast to add complexity.
Recipe: Jackfruit Upside-Down Cake
