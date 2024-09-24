Jackfruit wears many hats. This extremely large tropical fruit has gained popularity as a meat replacer, but ripe jackfruit is eaten as a sweet fruit, and the firmer, unripe pieces are cooked and eaten as a vegetable. This is where the magic happens for fans of vegetarian or vegan cooking. Jackfruit has smoother sections that are chopped and stringier sections that are pulled apart by hand. This last quality makes it a good replacement for meat because the stringy pieces resemble pulled pork or shredded chicken.

That's why jackfruit is a great option for replacing chicken in Mexican tortilla soup. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a Mexican jackfruit tortilla soup recipe that's a delicious meat-free version of the original. Bottalico says: "I based this soup on traditional Mexican sopa azteca, which doesn't contain meat, and Mexican chicken tortilla soup, which does, and tweaked it to feature jackfruit as a shredded meat replacement. While jackfruit doesn't contain protein, the visual is spot on. A plus is it's full of fiber, so it's a delicious and creative way to start a balanced meal."

This tomato-based soup develops a wonderful complex, earthy, and smoky flavor from the pasilla chile peppers, and toppings like crunchy homemade tortilla strips, cilantro, avocado, and lime add a fun finish as well as a beautiful visual. Unless you opt for the optional cheese topping, the whole recipe is plant-based too. Whether you're vegan or omnivorous, we think you'll enjoy adding this recipe to your repertoire.