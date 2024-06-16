Polos curry is a traditional Sri Lankan coconut curry that typically features jackfruit, a lesser-known tropical fruit. When ripe, jackfruit is sweet with a banana-like flavor. But it's the unripe green jackfruit we'll be using here, which is available canned and has recently grown in popularity as a plant-based meat substitute due to its mild flavor and a texture reminiscent of shredded chicken or pulled pork. However, in this Sri Lankan curry jackfruit is not meant to mimic another ingredient, but is delicious in its own right, soaking up the spicy coconut curry sauce. Try this creamy, pungent curry and discover the myriad flavors within this island nation's cuisine.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, Sri Lankan cuisine is known for its bold and aromatic flavors. With a long history of colonization, proximity to culinary behemoth India, and the indigenous influence of the country's original people, the Veddas, Sri Lanka's cuisine is a flavorful melting pot that reflects its rich cultural heritage and many diverse influences. Perfectly emblematic of this fusion of history and flavors, this creamy curry combines fresh plants, aromatic spices, and coconut with Indian and Malay flavor influences that deliver a punch of flavors.

So pour yourself a glass of cold beer (Sri Lankan Lion lager is our personal favorite pairing), and dig into this warming curry with a big piece of super-soft roti. The leftovers taste even better the next day, so don't rush to finish it all!