Sri Lankan-Inspired Green Apple Curry Recipe

Sri Lankan cuisine is known for its diverse and flavorful food characterized by aromatic spices, herbs, and a wide variety of ingredients. It's influenced by South Indian, Southeast Asia, and European culinary traditions where spicy curries are staple meals. Sri Lankan apple curry is a popular dish using green or sour apples which are common in the region. Rather than using a pre-made curry spice, this recipe includes a home-made blend and a special technique of toasting and grinding whole seeds to provide a robust burst of spiciness.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I am a huge curry fan and have made hundreds of variations. The use of apples in this recipe gives it a tart yet sweet flavor and paired with creamy coconut milk gives you a creamy and silky curry." You can serve this green apple curry with steamed rice, roti, egg hoppers, or just enjoy it as-is.