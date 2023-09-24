Sri Lankan-Inspired Green Apple Curry Recipe
Sri Lankan cuisine is known for its diverse and flavorful food characterized by aromatic spices, herbs, and a wide variety of ingredients. It's influenced by South Indian, Southeast Asia, and European culinary traditions where spicy curries are staple meals. Sri Lankan apple curry is a popular dish using green or sour apples which are common in the region. Rather than using a pre-made curry spice, this recipe includes a home-made blend and a special technique of toasting and grinding whole seeds to provide a robust burst of spiciness.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I am a huge curry fan and have made hundreds of variations. The use of apples in this recipe gives it a tart yet sweet flavor and paired with creamy coconut milk gives you a creamy and silky curry." You can serve this green apple curry with steamed rice, roti, egg hoppers, or just enjoy it as-is.
Gather the ingredients for Sri Lankan-inspired green apple curry
To make this recipe, we'll of course need some green apples. While you're in the produce aisle pick up some fresh garlic, onion, and a Serrano chili.
Then you'll need a fair number of spices for the curry blend: coriander seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, cardamom pods, cloves, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, turmeric, and salt. We'll also be using dried red chile peppers in the homemade curry along with dry basmati rice which will act as a thickener.
Lastly, you'll need oil, brown sugar, and coconut milk. "We're looking for the unsweetened, full fat type of coconut milk that is canned," Hahn explains.
Make the curry blend
Pull out a small frying pan and heat it to medium. Then add the rice and stir for 3 minutes. "Toasting the rice in this manner will give it a rich and nutty flavor," Hahn mentions. Then add the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorns, cardamom seeds, cloves, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, and dried chiles. Toast in the pan for about 3 minutes. "The spices will be very fragrant as they toast. Keep a close eye so that they don't burn," Hahn says.
Remove the pan from the heat and cool for 10 minutes. Then add the spices to a spice grinder and grind them into a powder.
Sauté the onion, Serrano pepper, and ground spices
Now add the oil to a medium pot and set the heat to medium. Add the onion and Serrano pepper and cook for 5 minutes stirring frequently. Then add in the ground spice mixture and stir well to coat the onions and peppers. "The spices really come alive in this step when they are combined with the onions," Hahn remarks.
Prepare the apples
To get the apples ready for the dish, go ahead and chop them into large chunks. You can leave the skin on but discard the cores. "As an alternative to chopping you can also slice the apples if you prefer," Hahn says.
Add the final ingredients and cook
Now add the apples to the pot along with the minced garlic, sugar, and salt. Cook on medium heat for 10 minutes. "The apples will release some liquid and start to soften," Hahn remarks. Then add ⅓ cup water and the coconut milk. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 20 minutes.
Serve the apple curry
The apple curry is ready to serve or can be kept on the stove on a low simmer until serving time. It's best served warm and can be topped with chopped chives or cilantro if desired. The curry is a great make ahead item and will last in your fridge for up to 5 days if kept in a sealed container.
- 1 tablespoon uncooked basmati rice
- ½ tablespoon coriander seeds
- ½ tablespoon cumin seeds
- ½ tablespoon black peppercorns
- 3 cardamom seeds, pods discarded
- 3 whole cloves
- ½ teaspoon mustard seeds
- ¼ teaspoon fennel seeds
- 2 dried red chile peppers
- 1 tablespoon oil
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 1 Serrano pepper, seeds removed and chopped
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric
- 4 large green apples
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup coconut milk
- chopped chives or cilantro, for garnish
- To make the curry spice blend, add the rice to a skillet and toast on medium heat for about 3 minutes. Add the coriander seeds, cumin seeds, peppercorns, cardamom seeds, cloves, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, and dried chiles. Toast in the pan for about 3 minutes. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes, then put in a spice grinder and grind into a powder.
- Add the oil to a medium pot and bring the heat to medium. Drop in the onion and chopped Serrano pepper. Cook and stir for 5 minutes.
- Add the ground curry spice mixture and turmeric. Stir to coat the onions and peppers.
- Core and cut the apples into chunks. Leave the skin on and discard the cores.
- Add the cut apples to the pot along with the minced garlic, sugar, and salt. Cook on medium heat for 10 minutes, then add ⅓ cup water and the coconut milk. Lower the heat to low and cook for 20 minutes.
- The curry is ready to serve. Top with chopped chives or cilantro if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|227
|Total Fat
|7.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|39.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.3 g
|Total Sugars
|24.1 g
|Sodium
|301.1 mg
|Protein
|2.6 g