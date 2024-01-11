Sri Lankan Kanji's Rich History As A Symbolic Tamil Dish

Food is a lot more than just a thing you eat. Think about humanitarian relief organizations, such as World Central Kitchen, which travels to the front lines of countries in crisis and learns the recipes of the local people so that it can provide people in need with a familiar, comforting taste and reaffirm cultural identity at times when that identity can be more difficult to understand or to feel. Despite nearly three decades of Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka, kanji has survived — and if you think there's nothing particularly political about rice gruel, think again.

Kanji (not to be confused with the Japanese writing system of the same name) is a simple porridge made from rice softened in boiling saltwater. Sometimes, it's mixed with coconut milk, served with vegetables, or garnished with onions and green chiles. The dish originally dates back to the Zhou Dynasty (1046-256 B.C.E.) in China where it was called congee, before expanding globally and subsequently adopting different names in Japan (okayu), Korea (juk), Thailand (khao tom), Vietnam (chao), and of course, Sri Lankan kanji.

Fast forward to today: Sri Lanka is home to the 17th largest active army in the world between Colombia and Japan, with domestic troops enacting strict military rule over Tamil civilians via surveillance, restrictions, detainment, and interrogation. Kanji may have a light, savory taste, but in Sri Lanka, a bowl of this porridge carries the memory of generational trauma and the fight for the cultural identity of a minority subculture — an ongoing battle.