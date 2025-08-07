10 Types Of Yogurt, Explained

Whether you're spooning yogurt into a granola bowl, adding it to a homemade cake, or stirring it through a creamy dressing, yogurt is a fantastic addition to a variety of sweet and savory dishes. You can always count on yogurt to deliver richness, creaminess, and tang, with a simple dollop going a long way in transforming a dish into something a whole lot more satisfying. If you're a regular in the yogurt aisle at the grocery store, you'll have noticed that much of the fridge space is taken up by either plain or Greek yogurt. And while these trusty staples are always a solid option, there are plenty more yogurt products to explore. This creamy delight also comes in other formats, each with its own unique consistency and level of natural tanginess.

Yogurt is typically made by heating milk and combining it with bacteria to transform lactose into lactic acid. This causes the milk to thicken and develop that distinct, slightly sharp taste. However, various factors in the yogurt-making process, such as the fat content of the milk, the level of straining, or the point at which the bacteria is added, can be tweaked along the way. Each of these changes will result in a slightly different consistency and flavor, Thus, there are a surprisingly vast array of different yogurt products to try. From ultra-thick and decadent creations to pourable drinks and frozen treats, the world of yogurt is wonderfully versatile. So, let's take a look at what makes each variety unique and how best to use it.