10 Types Of Yogurt, Explained
Whether you're spooning yogurt into a granola bowl, adding it to a homemade cake, or stirring it through a creamy dressing, yogurt is a fantastic addition to a variety of sweet and savory dishes. You can always count on yogurt to deliver richness, creaminess, and tang, with a simple dollop going a long way in transforming a dish into something a whole lot more satisfying. If you're a regular in the yogurt aisle at the grocery store, you'll have noticed that much of the fridge space is taken up by either plain or Greek yogurt. And while these trusty staples are always a solid option, there are plenty more yogurt products to explore. This creamy delight also comes in other formats, each with its own unique consistency and level of natural tanginess.
Yogurt is typically made by heating milk and combining it with bacteria to transform lactose into lactic acid. This causes the milk to thicken and develop that distinct, slightly sharp taste. However, various factors in the yogurt-making process, such as the fat content of the milk, the level of straining, or the point at which the bacteria is added, can be tweaked along the way. Each of these changes will result in a slightly different consistency and flavor, Thus, there are a surprisingly vast array of different yogurt products to try. From ultra-thick and decadent creations to pourable drinks and frozen treats, the world of yogurt is wonderfully versatile. So, let's take a look at what makes each variety unique and how best to use it.
Greek yogurt
With its irresistibly creamy consistency, Greek yogurt is a favorite for good reason. When comparing Greek yogurt to regular yogurt, the Greek variety tends to be thicker, more tangy, and higher in protein. This makes it an excellent choice for breakfast bowls or parfaits, where it perfectly balances the sweetness of fresh fruits and provides a nutritious boost to get your day started.
As the name would suggest, this yogurt originates from Greece, though today it's made all over the world. In the U.K., only yogurt that's actually been produced in Greece, using traditional methods and ingredients, can be labeled as Greek yogurt, which is why you'll often see brands using the term "Greek-style yogurt." In America, however, the rules are more lax. You'll see manufacturers like Chobani labeling its variety of flavored yogurt products as "Greek" despite them having been made elsewhere. Both Greek and Greek-style yogurt undergo a straining process, which removes the whey to create that signature thick texture. But, what makes authentic Greek yogurt unique is the use of Greek milk, with is required in high quantities and undergoes more rounds of straining than most Greek-style alternatives. This makes production more costly but ultimately results in a premium product.
Aside from being a trusty breakfast staple, Greek yogurt is great for incorporating into cakes, where it brings moisture and fluffiness to the crumb. You can also use it in sauces and dips or swirl it through spicy curry dishes to mellow the heat.
Plain yogurt
Plain (or regular) yogurt is another popular choice. This is generally runnier in consistency, milder in taste, and lower in protein than Greek yogurt. Both varieties are a great source of magnesium, vitamin B12, and iodine, but when it comes to calcium, plain yogurt comes out on top. According to Healthline, an 8-ounce serving of Greek yogurt provides 22% of the daily recommended intake of calcium, while regular yogurt boasts 34%. Since plain yogurt tends to be lower in fat, this variety also contains fewer calories per serving.
Whether you opt for Greek or regular yogurt is entirely down to your taste and texture preferences as well as your nutrition goals. Both will offer a welcomed dose of probiotics, which can help to support digestive health by contributing to the diversity of our gut microbiome. And, both varieties can be used in much the same way. Try tossing plain yogurt into a meat marinade for a tender and flavorful result or blitz it into a smoothie to create a creamy, satisfying sip.
You'll often come across flavored versions of plain yogurt, such as those enhanced with fruit compote, coffee, or vanilla. These do however also tend to come with a significant dose of added sugar and are therefore best enjoyed in moderation. A great approach, which allows you to control the sugar content of your yogurt-based breakfast or snack, is to opt for an unsweetened variety and simply add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup.
Skyr
While generally found in the yogurt section of the supermarket, skyr cannot technically be classified as a yogurt. This Icelandic delicacy is in fact a type of cheese, but its uses generally fall within the same category as Greek or plain yogurt. Skyr boasts a seriously thick, decadent texture, in part thanks to specific Icelandic cultures used in the fermentation process. Made with skim milk, it's lower in fat than Greek yogurt and higher in protein too. Skyr undergoes a more extensive straining process, which contributes to its thickness, and what sets it apart from traditional yogurt is the addition of rennet — an enzyme that curdles the milk before it's strained.
Brands like Icelandic Provisions and Siggi's sell various flavors of skyr, including apricot, raspberry, and coconut. The mini pots make for a quick, protein-rich snack, ideal for enjoying with fresh fruits, nuts, or granola. Like Greek yogurt, unflavored skyr is also a useful tool for injecting moisture into bakes like muffins and quick breads or crafting a creamy salad dressing from scratch. Its super-thick consistency also makes it the perfect base for a no-bake cheesecake.
Kefir
As evidence continues to build around the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, kefir has seen a rapid spike in popularity. This drinkable yogurt has a distinct tangy taste and slight fizz to it, and it's bursting with probiotic goodness. Kefir is made by fermenting milk with kefir grains. These grains are white, gelatinous clumps that contain an impressive array of beneficial bacteria and yeast, and they leave the final product with over double the number of probiotic strains than most other types of yogurt.
Despite the current hype around this gut-boosting yogurt drink, kefir has in fact been around for thousands of years. It's thought to have been a staple for the nomadic people of the North Caucasus region who fermented goat's milk and cow's milk in leather skins around 2,000 years ago. And, it's even been traced back to a more than 3,500-year-old tomb in Xiohe, China.
Kefir can absolutely be enjoyed alone, as a refreshing breakfast drink or snack. You can also incorporate it into smoothies, pour it over cereal, or mix it into overnight oats. Be aware that heating kefir can kill the cultures it contains, so while it can absolutely be used to add creaminess and tang to breads, pancakes, waffles, soups, and sauces, you'll get the greatest probiotic benefits by consuming it raw.
Plant-based yogurt
If you follow a plant-based diet, this certainly doesn't have to mean missing out on the creamy, satisfying taste of yogurt. There are plenty of vegan-friendly yogurt options to choose from in most grocery stores, whether you're after something unsweetened or flavored. A popular replacement for the cow's milk traditionally used to make yogurt is coconut milk. This provides a smooth, luxurious texture and subtle tropical taste. You can even make your own at home by combining the contents of a probiotic capsule with coconut milk and leaving the mixture to sit at room temperature for 48 hours. Soy yogurt is another great choice, being high in protein and low in saturated fat, while oat yogurt is ideal if you're after something with a relatively neutral taste. Or, for a hint of nuttiness, try almond or cashew yogurt.
Most plant-based yogurts don't thicken up quite as much as traditional yogurt during the fermentation process, so many contain thickeners like xanthan gum or guar gum to enhance their consistency. Some also require the addition of stabilizers such as dipotassium phosphate, to prevent separation. If you're watching your sugar intake, be sure to check vegan yogurt labels for hidden forms of sugar like agave, fructose, or sucrose.
Since it's often made with the intention of mimicking traditional cow's milk yogurt, plant-based yogurt makes an excellent, dairy-free substitute in breakfast bowls, bakes, and beyond. Why not try using it to whip up a batch of this deliciously fruity vegan blueberry coffee cake?
French-style yogurt
A dessert-like treat with a rich, decadent mouthfeel, French-style yogurt is prized for its use of simple, high-quality ingredients. While most yogurts are first made in a large batch, and later transferred to tubs, French-style yogurt typically sees each portion made in an individual container (usually a glass pot). Whole milk, sugar, and bacterial cultures are combined in each jar, and left to sit in a warm place for around 12 hours. This can result in slight differences in taste and texture between each pot, making every serving unique. There's also the option to customize each pot with different flavorings or sweeteners, such as fruit powders, vanilla extract, or honey.
These pleasing little yogurt pots pair beautifully with a dollop of fruit compote, orange marmalade, or fresh fruits like mango, banana, or berries. You can even transform a French-style yogurt pot into an indulgent dessert by topping it with chocolate shavings, caramel sauce, or crumbled cookies. A great store-bought option to consider is the Oui brand by Yoplait. These come in a whole host of different flavors (strawberry ranked at the top in our taste test!) and are indeed made the authentic French way in individual glass jars.
Australian yogurt
Like plain yogurt, Australian yogurt is unstrained, which yields a runnier consistency than varieties like Greek yogurt or skyr. Despite this, it's still generally more creamy and rich than plain yogurt. This is either achieved through the use of whole milk or the addition of cream or by carrying out a slower and lengthier heating process. Popular brand Noosa also achieves its own distinct flavor by sweetening the yogurt with honey rather than sugar, while Wallaby prides itself on the use of organic ingredients. When it comes to probiotics, Australian yogurt offers similar benefits to other varieties, containing strains such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus, with different manufacturers utilizing slightly different combinations of cultures.
The natural richness and often slightly sweeter profile of Australian yogurt makes it an ideal pick for incorporating into desserts, such as frozen yogurt bark, banana bread, or a healthier take on a classic trifle. It's also fantastic for sprucing up a batch of pancakes or waffles.
Curd
Curd (also known as dahi) is a traditional Indian yogurt that's thick in texture and rich in probiotics. It's made by first heating whole milk, letting it cool, then adding a small amount of previously prepared curd, which introduces bacterial cultures into the milk. This mixture is left to ferment in a warm place for between six to 10 hours, before it's ready to refrigerate and enjoy. Curd is wonderfully easy to make yourself, and it's a staple among Indian home cooks. It fits seamlessly into a wide range of Indian-inspired dishes, from drinks to sauces and desserts.
One of the most common ways to enjoy curd is in a refreshing lassi drink, which is often served alongside spicy dishes as a cooling palate cleanser. You can make lassi by whisking curd with water and a selection of sweet, spicy, or aromatic ingredients. For a classic sweet lassi, you could incorporate sugar, cardamom, and saffron. Mango lassi is another favorite, made by blending chunks of the fresh fruit into the yogurt. A combination of lemon juice, mint, and fresh chili works beautifully too. You can also opt for a salted lassi, which tastes amazing with a pinch of chaat masala and cumin.
Goat milk yogurt
For those who experience unwanted digestive symptoms when consuming traditional cow's milk yogurt, goat milk yogurt can serve as a brilliant alternative. This is due to multiple factors. Firstly, goat milk contains smaller fat globules, which are more easily broken down and absorbed during digestion. Casein, a protein found in milk, is also present in a slightly different form in goat milk. This distinct A2 beta-casein has been found to cause less inflammation in the gut than the A1 beta-casein associated with cow's milk. Furthermore, goat milk is lower in lactose, which some people struggle to digest. Nutrient-wise, goat milk yogurt is higher in both protein and fat than regular cow's milk yogurt. It also boasts superior levels of calcium and phosphorus — two minerals that are essential for maintaining healthy bones.
Goat milk yogurt can, however, be somewhat of an acquired taste. It has a stronger, tangier, and less sweet profile than cow's milk yogurt, with a flavor likened to that of goat cheese. But its exact taste can be altered by factors such as the specific breed of goat, the goat's diet, and the way the milk is handled before processing. Goat milk yogurt is a great one to use in savory dishes, perhaps as a replacement for sour cream or Greek yogurt in dips or salad dressings, but it works equally as well blitzed into a fruity post-workout smoothie.
Frozen yogurt
There's something undeniably charming about serving yourself a topping-loaded tubful at a froyo counter, and this creamy treat can offer many of the same benefits as traditional yogurt. Frozen yogurt has a moreish tangy taste and ultra-smooth, light texture. Compared to ice cream, which is generally made with cream, milk-based frozen yogurt is lower in fat. Many froyo products also come with added probiotic benefits, though they often contain fewer cultures than traditional yogurt. Some varieties do also contain high levels of added sugar, and, of course, piling your swirl with sweet toppings like chocolate sauce and sprinkles can somewhat counteract its nutritional value.
Commercially produced frozen yogurt typically undergoes a lengthy production process, which involves pasteurizing milk, culturing and cooling it, then flavoring, coloring, and freezing it. But, you can easily whip up a homemade version in far fewer steps. For the creamiest results, start with a whole milk Greek yogurt. You'll first add this to a blender with some sliced frozen fruits of your choice, such as strawberries and bananas, plus a dash of sweetener, such as sugar, honey, or corn syrup. Then, simply blend everything until smooth, and transfer the mixture to a loaf pan or other freezer safe container. After around six hours in the freezer, it should be solidified and ready to enjoy.