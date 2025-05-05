Chobani Yogurt Flavors Ranked Worst To Best
If you, too, are the type of consumer who always keeps snack-size yogurt cups in your fridge, you're in the right place. I love having yogurt on hand when I need a simple, protein-filled snack to tide me over in between meals. Even better when it's well-flavored. Though I'll always be one to doctor up plain yogurt with fruit, honey, and granola, the convenience of a yogurt that tastes good in its own right can hardly be overstated.
To that end, I gathered a sampling of Chobani yogurt flavors to gauge each based on its flavor and see which would become my new favorite buy. Texture also became an unexpected factor in my ranking — I didn't know it previously, but some Chobani cups come with fruit pieces on the bottom, adding a textural component that sometimes elevated (and sometimes detracted from) the yogurt's overall appeal. Obviously, this ranking is based on my own palate, and you may end up having quite different opinions from my own; regardless, this list should give you a better idea of what to expect the next time you're perusing Chobani's offerings at the grocery store.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
10. Fruit punch
Last (and sadly least), I didn't really enjoy Chobani's fruit punch flavor, which was coincidentally the only one I forgot to take a picture of during my tasting. I have to add, though, that I expect this may be a particularly biased take. If you've read any of my other ranking articles, you already know that I'm somewhat averse to cherry-flavored things. I often find cherry flavors to be unpleasantly medicinal, and that was certainly the case here.
If you don't have the same issue with cherry-flavored things, then take my opinion with a grain of salt. I could tell this had cherries from the moment I tasted it — I was overwhelmed with that medicinal, almost alcohol-forward cherry flavor, and the pineapple and citrus sat in the background, refusing to temper it in the slightest. I will say, the yogurt did taste undeniably like a fruit punch juice pack (which I also never was fond of, perhaps not a coincidence), so if you have some fond nostalgia for the childhood lunchbox staple, you may quite like this flavor. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case for me.
9. Coffee
I, ever the coffee fanatic, was skeptical about this yogurt before I even opened it. A coffee-flavored yogurt sounds great in theory, but I had a sneaking suspicion it would be difficult to pull off — unfortunately, this didn't quite get it right. For starters, the aroma upon opening the yogurt wasn't inviting in the slightest. It smelled faintly of coffee, but that scent mingled with the tanginess of the yogurt base to lend something strange to the aroma that I still have yet to put my finger on.
As far as its taste, the flavor of this yogurt was better than its scent, but not by much. I expect I'd have been a bigger fan if the coffee flavor had been stronger. As you can probably tell from the above picture, it wasn't strong in the slightest — rather, it was so gentle that the tang of the yogurt almost overwhelmed it, and ultimately, my taste buds were just confused. I didn't think there was enough coffee flavor to justify the name, but I understand the company's desire to be cautious rather than risk overwhelming the taste buds. In any case, though I didn't actively dislike this one as much as the previous, its disappointing flavors earned it the number nine spot on my list.
8. Peach
Chobani's peach yogurt is the first of a few on this list to feature fruit chunks on the bottom. Honestly, I'd have this one again were it not for the fruit inclusion. I'll admit, while I like peach-flavored things, I'm not the biggest fan of peaches on their own, which could have something to do with why this yogurt got eighth place. If you love munching on the ripe fruit, you may like this cup better than I did.
Fruit inclusions are a great way to make Greek yogurt more flavorful, but Chobani's peach yogurt missed the mark for me for a few reasons. I liked the overall peach flavor of the yogurt, and next time I get it, I'll probably take an immersion blender to it and eliminate the fruit chunks altogether. But as I was eating it, I couldn't help but be reminded of the small, plastic fruit cups that also made their way into lunch boxes on occasion. You know the ones — they typically featured peach or melon in a liquid, and never boasted the tastiest fruit in the world. That's what I thought of every time I happened upon a peach chunk, and it wasn't the most pleasant memory.
7. Honey
I didn't actively like or dislike Chobani's honey yogurt. I usually add my own honey to plain Greek yogurt, so I'm obviously no stranger to the pairing, but I think I'm so accustomed to doing it on my own that this cup was just a little underwhelming. For starters, I kind of like finding small pockets of honey in my yogurt when I mix it myself, a component this cup was poignantly lacking (though I certainly can't blame it for that).
I had similar issues with this cup as I had with Chobani's coffee flavor — it wasn't potent enough to earn its moniker. The only thing honey did was add a slight sweetness to this otherwise plain yogurt. I had to go looking for the actual honey flavor, which was a bummer, as honey and yogurt go well together. I almost wish the company had streaks of honey ribboned throughout this cup to make its flavor stand out more. Though it wasn't my favorite on its own, I have a sneaking suspicion this yogurt cup would make for a lovely yogurt crème brûlée.
6. Nonfat plain
I'm notorious for putting the plainest version of a product at the bottom of review lists. How, then, did Chobani's nonfat plain yogurt get a startling sixth place in this lineup? Though this Greek yogurt has a somewhat sour flavor when eaten solo, I think that actually makes it a really delightful base for all sorts of creations. I've been a long-time fan of Chobani's plain Greek yogurt when making my fruit and granola bowls, so I'm already attached to the flavor, and it's well worth some permanent space in your fridge just for its versatility.
This would be a lovely yogurt for a dessert dip, smoothie, parfait, or any number of inclusions and flavor modifications that sound appealing to you. Use it in all your bread-baking, snack-making endeavors unscrupulously. If you ever needed a yogurt to get inventive with, this one will be there, a pleasant blank slate for your culinary creativity.
5. Pineapple
Here's some proof that I don't dislike inclusions in general — three of the top five flavors on my list feature fruit on the bottom, starting with Chobani's pineapple yogurt. Just so we're all clear, I love pineapple. It's my favorite tropical fruit, and I eat it in excess, unashamedly, in the summer months. All that said, I was skeptical of a pineapple-flavored yogurt for the same reasons that gave me second guesses about the coffee flavor. Could a pineapple yogurt satisfy my endless appeal for the fruit, or would it fall woefully flat?
The answer, as it turns out, is neither. I liked Chobani's pineapple yogurt, to be sure, but I wasn't absolutely floored by it. Had it possessed a dash of coconut flavor, it could have easily been piña colada-inspired, which would have elevated it slightly. As it was, I liked the small pineapple pieces throughout the yogurt; unlike with the peach yogurt, they were small enough to only briefly punctuate a bite rather than completely take it over. I might have enjoyed a stronger flavor, but I didn't mind the subtle gentility here, either. It wouldn't overwhelm those who love pineapple slightly less than I, and it still possessed a brightness that kept me coming back for another bite.
4. Black cherry
Wait — black cherry got number four on the list? But I thought you hated cherries? I know, I know. I typically have a distaste for the flavor, but I changed my tune upon trying Chobani's black cherry yogurt. The flavors of this cup managed to be robust and gentle all at once. The black cherry chunks on the bottom only added to the experience, leaving me with a tasting experience that was kind of delightful and very unexpected.
Again, the cherry pieces were small in this cup, which I think worked to its advantage — each added just enough flavor to make it notable without being overwhelming. The yogurt didn't possess any of the medicinal qualities I'm accustomed to tasting with cherry-flavored things. Rather, it tasted gently fruity in a nondescript way, and I'm not sure if I'd have identified the flavor as black cherry if I'd tried it blind. I may even have ranked it higher had the cup been slightly stronger. As it was, though, I really enjoyed it, and this is one I'll be reaching for again.
3. Key lime
A somewhat unsurprising top-three contender is Chobani's key lime yogurt. I mean, how could you go wrong flavoring yogurt with a fruit that practically begs to be turned into a decadent dessert? The only complaint I had about this flavor was that, as with most others on this list, I wished it was slightly stronger. However, I can hardly hold that against this otherwise very satisfying cup.
I can't continue without first mentioning the bright, inviting hue of this key lime yogurt — I thought its color was exquisite. Its flavor was bright and lime-forward, though ever-so-slightly bitter, as if some lime rind had made its way through. I'd eat this again solo but, honestly, my first impulse would be to whip it into a topping with some heavy cream. It would make for a whipped topping that's not as sugar-laden as other varieties, and I could see it going well with a myriad of summer desserts.
2. Mango
Chobani's mango flavor (with mango chunks on the bottom) has secured the number two spot in this ranking, though I'll admit that it was neck and neck with the key lime cup. One thing that gave this flavor a slight edge was its potency. Unlike with many other flavors on this list, Chobani did nothing to try to hide the mango in this cup, which I quite appreciated. That said, if you don't like mango, this may not be the best one to grab on your next trip to the yogurt section.
The mango pieces in this yogurt were yet again small enough to provide the briefest of intermissions to each bite. The yogurt itself was bright and fruity, and it didn't rely solely on the mango pieces for its flavor, as I felt the aforementioned peach yogurt did. Another factor that gave this yogurt a leg up was its versatility. Though I'd easily enjoy it solo, it would be just as delightful used as the base for a tropical fruit smoothie. There are multiple reasons to give this a steady spot in your fridge. All things considered, though, it couldn't beat my top pick.
1. Vanilla
My favorite yogurt flavor in this ranking was an easy choice, and while there was some debate when ordering all the aforementioned cups, this secured its spot practically from first spoonful. Chobani's vanilla Greek yogurt blew every other flavor out of the water, and I'm not surprised — after all, vanilla is a classic yogurt flavor that's hard to get wrong. It's also worth mentioning that Chobani's zero-sugar vanilla yogurt has been lauded by Tasting Table staff in the past.
This cup was everything I wanted it to be: warm, creamy, and decidedly vanilla-flavored without being too sweet in the slightest. It's an easy pick when you need a safe, stable yogurt flavor that will be palatable to anyone in your household. There's nothing daring or inventive about its flavor profile, but I actually think that works to its advantage here, and though it's "just" a vanilla yogurt, it's an exceptionally good one. Keep this on hand for all occasions — you'll find yourself reaching for it whenever you need a snack, smoothie base, fruit and granola bowl base, or simply when nothing else seems appetizing.
Methodology
Chobani sent me a selection of its Greek yogurt flavors to try for this review, and I ordered them based on my own personal reactions to each flavor. I was surprised to find a relatively wide range of appeal among the flavors — there were a few at the bottom that I actively disliked, but I'll probably grab the top flavors on my next trip to the grocery store. I tended to prefer stronger flavors and I have admittedly mixed feelings on the flavors that included fruit pieces. I might have preferred each of them had the company ditched the fruit pieces and simply made the yogurt itself stronger in flavor.