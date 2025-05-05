Chobani Yogurt Flavors Ranked Worst To Best

If you, too, are the type of consumer who always keeps snack-size yogurt cups in your fridge, you're in the right place. I love having yogurt on hand when I need a simple, protein-filled snack to tide me over in between meals. Even better when it's well-flavored. Though I'll always be one to doctor up plain yogurt with fruit, honey, and granola, the convenience of a yogurt that tastes good in its own right can hardly be overstated.

To that end, I gathered a sampling of Chobani yogurt flavors to gauge each based on its flavor and see which would become my new favorite buy. Texture also became an unexpected factor in my ranking — I didn't know it previously, but some Chobani cups come with fruit pieces on the bottom, adding a textural component that sometimes elevated (and sometimes detracted from) the yogurt's overall appeal. Obviously, this ranking is based on my own palate, and you may end up having quite different opinions from my own; regardless, this list should give you a better idea of what to expect the next time you're perusing Chobani's offerings at the grocery store.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.