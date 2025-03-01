Turn Yogurt Into Lazy Crème Brûlée For A Luxury Breakfast

Just because breakfast is the most important meal of the day doesn't mean it should be boring. If you're tired of routine berry parfaits or smoothie bowls, there are other ways to turn the meal into something that feels gourmet. To spruce up your breakfast, transform yogurt into a quick crème brûlée.

Tapping gently onto the caramelized surface of crème brûlée is one of the most satisfying parts of consuming the treat. The joy of watching the sugar give way to thick custard is the kind of luxury that enhances daily life, but not everyone can spare an hour every day to whip up a classic crème brûlée. Instead, take the best part of the treat and use it to amp up yogurt. With a sprinkle of sugar and a culinary torch, you can give yogurt that sweet, crackly surface in a matter of minutes.

Yogurt brûlée's sweet, smoky topping and creamy interior is just as delightful as its counterpart, but it doesn't require nearly as much effort. Add Greek yogurt to a small, oven-proof dish, like these Dowan ramekins. You can also mix the dairy product with a flavoring such as vanilla or almond extract. Let the yogurt harden in the freezer for at least five minutes then sprinkle granulated sugar over the surface. Slowly sweep the flame over the surface to brown the sugar and allow it to cool before serving.