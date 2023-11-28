Why You've Probably Never Eaten A Real Yam If You Live In The US

While "yam" and "sweet potato" are often treated as synonymous, they are in fact different vegetables. Yams are a different species, Dioscorea batatas. They grow throughout Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and South America and are starchier than sweet potatoes. They have flaky brown skin and flesh that can come in a wide range of colors, though the most popular varieties are white or yellow.

There's a reason why so many Americans call sweet potatoes yams, though. The word comes from the West African words nyam, enyame, or nyami which were brought to North America by the African diasporsa. Enslaved Africans substituted sweet potatoes for yams, using the old word to refer to the new food. Later, in the 1930s, when the agricultural industry needed a way to market a new kind of sweet potato, they opted to call them "yams," spreading the word to the broader American public.

We're not going to call the police if you keep calling sweet potatoes yams. Merriam-Webster acknowledges that the terms can be used interchangeably, and even the USDA allows it — as long as the word is followed by "sweet potatoes." While it's not uncommon to see sweet potatoes labeled "yams" in American grocery stores, finding actual yams is harder. But, if you're interested in this bit of African culinary history — or simply enjoy trying new foods — it might be worthwhile to seek out the real deal.