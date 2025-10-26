This Easy, Fruity Snack Gives You Half Your Daily Fiber In One Serving

The average American gets just half of the daily recommended intake of fiber. Perhaps more disturbingly, research from a 2016 paper in the America Journal of Lifestyle Medicine suggested that just 5% of the population reaches the targets set by the USDA. If you're lacking a bit of roughage, it's easy to up your fiber intake without adding piles of vegetables to your plate.

Enter chia seeds and raspberries. These foods are packed with fiber. Chia seeds have a very high amount per ounce, and among fruits, raspberries come third only to passion fruit and avocado for fiber content. Better yet, the two ingredients can be combined for a sweet treat to enjoy at any time of day.

For the base recipe, start by mashing half a cup of raspberries (fresh or defrosted from frozen), adding a little water, a squeeze of lemon juice, and stirring in 2 tablespoons of chia seeds. If you've ever made a recipe with chia seeds, you'll know what an incredible thickening agent they are.

After leaving this mix to sit in the fridge for 20-30 minutes, you'll have something like raspberry jam, but with much more fiber. The full portion contains a hefty 13 grams of fiber, which will get you well on the way to the recommend daily intake of 25 grams for women, and 38 grams for men.