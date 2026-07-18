9 Best Sauvignon Blanc Bottles Under $15

Sauvignon blanc is undoubtedly one of the most popular white wine varieties in the world. There's good reason for that: Its high acidity makes it ultra-refreshing, with a thirst-quenching quality you won't always get from creamier or more full-bodied wines. It's also one of the more accessible wines simply due to how much of it is grown around the world, as it's among the most-planted grape varieties. You can find it in many different styles, displaying a versatility that allows it to appeal to a wide range of wine drinkers — and you don't even have to drop a ton of cash to get a delicious bottle.

Some of my favorite everyday sauvignon blanc bottles can be found for under $15 as of this writing. In fact, whether you prefer a classic French sauvignon blanc hailing from Sancerre, or you prefer the greener, more vegetal flavors of Marlborough sauvignon blanc from New Zealand, there are many fantastic and affordable options on the market.

As a wine writer with a WSET Level 3 certification, I used my expertise to assemble a list of affordable sauvignon blanc bottles, which I turn to for picnics, beach days, and casual Saturday sips. I've selected varieties that I consider to be tasty examples of this grape, as well as those I've found to be pretty accessible at wine shops and grocery store wine sections. So, grab your glass, and let's get tasting some bottles priced for less than $15.