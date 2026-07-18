9 Best Sauvignon Blanc Bottles Under $15
Sauvignon blanc is undoubtedly one of the most popular white wine varieties in the world. There's good reason for that: Its high acidity makes it ultra-refreshing, with a thirst-quenching quality you won't always get from creamier or more full-bodied wines. It's also one of the more accessible wines simply due to how much of it is grown around the world, as it's among the most-planted grape varieties. You can find it in many different styles, displaying a versatility that allows it to appeal to a wide range of wine drinkers — and you don't even have to drop a ton of cash to get a delicious bottle.
Some of my favorite everyday sauvignon blanc bottles can be found for under $15 as of this writing. In fact, whether you prefer a classic French sauvignon blanc hailing from Sancerre, or you prefer the greener, more vegetal flavors of Marlborough sauvignon blanc from New Zealand, there are many fantastic and affordable options on the market.
As a wine writer with a WSET Level 3 certification, I used my expertise to assemble a list of affordable sauvignon blanc bottles, which I turn to for picnics, beach days, and casual Saturday sips. I've selected varieties that I consider to be tasty examples of this grape, as well as those I've found to be pretty accessible at wine shops and grocery store wine sections. So, grab your glass, and let's get tasting some bottles priced for less than $15.
Kono Sauvignon Blanc
When I ranked 20 bottles of popular value white wines from worst to best and took a closer look at the best Trader Joe's wines to drink during summer, Kono sauvignon blanc was one of my top picks. I find this wine to be wildly delicious, with a bold, bright acidity and nuanced minerality that's an excellent example of New Zealand sauvignon blanc. Additionally, everywhere I've purchased this wine, it's been available at a competitively low price point, and I think it's an excellent value.
You'll probably notice some citrus-forward notes here, along with some tropical fruit flavors, and the green, vegetal notes that make this kind of wine so refreshing and crisp. I've found this wine for sale at Trader Joe's and other grocery stores near my favorite local wine shop, too, so it's very accessible in some parts of the U.S., at least.
This wine, like many of the others on this list, hails from Marlborough in New Zealand, a region that's famous for its use of this grape. This particular bottle is from a Māori-owned brand that's focused on preserving and protecting the land its grapes grow on. If you're looking for an excellent entry point into New Zealand sauvignon blanc at a decent price, this bottle is absolutely worth seeking out.
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Chances are good that if you've done much wine shopping before, you've seen your fair share of bottles of Kim Crawford sauvignon blanc. This brand is seemingly everywhere, and that ubiquity could be viewed as a sign that its sauvignon blanc is worth trying for yourself. Another wine that hails from Marlborough, New Zealand, it features some of those same classic flavors you'd expect from this style of wine. And while it has some of those fresh green notes I've noticed in other New Zealand sauvignon blancs, I think this one leans more into those fruit-forward melon flavors, with a subtlety and finesse that makes every sip delicious.
To be clear, you won't necessarily find this bottle for less than $15 at every store. But there are many retailers where you can find this wine for below that price point — an excellent deal for such a tasty bottle. The acidity in this wine makes it especially food-friendly, which means that you can eat it with a wide variety of dishes. However, its lightness and freshness makes it work especially well with lighter fish dishes and cool salads, which is why it's one of my favorite bottles to pop open during the summer.
William Hill Sauvignon Blanc
New Zealand isn't the only country that boasts some delicious and affordable bottles of sauvignon blanc. California is also making some excellent examples of this wine, and although there are major differences between sauvignon blanc made in different countries, both regions ultimately make delicious expressions of the grape. With that in mind, some California sauvignon blanc bottles, like William Hill's take on the wine, features riper and bolder fruity flavors.
I've found this wine has a bit of weight to it — more than you might expect if you're only used to the New Zealand variety. There are also stone fruit notes, making this wine excellent for pairing with a zippy fruit salad with honey-lime dressing. This is great choice for anyone who's looking for a sauvignon blanc that offers all the intense minerality you're looking for without tasting quite so vegetal. Plus, since it's regularly available for under $15, you can feel good about the fact that you're not dropping a ton of cash just to get a solid bottle on the table.
Domaine Henri Bourgeois Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc
As a New Zealand sauvignon blanc lover, I rarely went out of my way in the past to pick up a bottle of French sauvignon blanc. The most famous expression of the grape comes out of Sancerre, France, and tend to be on the pricier end of the spectrum in my experience. But when my husband and I first started dating, he turned me on to Domaine Henri Bourgeois Petit Bourgeois Sauvignon Blanc, which can often be found for under $15.
I love the subtle floral notes in this wine, which gives it an edge of complexity you don't always find in sauvignon blanc. It also has some stone fruit and green apple notes that make it taste beautifully fruity and refreshing, along with citrusy flavors to make things even more refreshing. This wine is a great example of a Loire Valley sauvignon blanc, which is another of the world's most famous sauvignon blanc regions. That means this is a must-try if you're hoping to better understand this grape, and the many ways it can show up in the glass depending on its origin.
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
We're heading back to Marlborough to better appreciate another sauvignon blanc bottle you've likely seen before: Oyster Bay sauvignon blanc. This bold and refreshing sipper seems to be everywhere. It's another one of my favorite bottles (and snagged the number four spot in our previously-mentioned ranking of value white wines).
The first thing you might notice when you're buying a bottle of this stuff is its price point, since it's one of the more affordable, widely distributed sauvignon blancs out there. But once you actually open the bottle, pour yourself a glass, and take a sip, you'll likely notice other features. First, the aroma of this wine is quite bold, which isn't always the case when it comes to more budget-friendly wines. It has especially pronounced tropical fruit notes, like mango and pineapple, that offer an interesting touch. However, in New Zealand fashion, there's also a lightness and a greenness that this wine also boasts.
Is it the most complex sauvignon blanc I've ever tried? No. But sometimes, it's not really complexity that you're looking for. Rather, this is the wine to choose when you're looking for a light and supremely refreshing bottle that's reasonably priced, and just about everyone around the table will enjoy.
Trader Joe's Coastal Sauvignon Blanc
All of the wines on this list are available for a relatively affordable price point, but when you're looking for an especially good deal (or your budget is just especially tight), you might want to head to Trader Joe's to pick up some of the chain's Coastal Sauvignon Blanc. This wine landed on our list of the $5-or-less wines you should try from Trader Joe's, and for such a low price tag, this is a really tasty wine. Although it has the bright, zingy acidity you'd expect from a sauvignon blanc, it also features fruity notes like pear and peach that create a bit more depth.
To be sure, when you're buying a wine that's this inexpensive, you're probably not going to expect the most pronounced intensity in every sip — and that's definitely the case here. But the fact that it's priced so competitively makes this wine a win in my book. If you're craving the basic flavors of sauvignon blanc but don't want to spend a ton of money to get them, this is a bottle that should absolutely be on your radar.
Matua Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Another more-affordable brand to check out if you're in the mood for a good New Zealand sauvignon blanc is Matua. The brand's Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc features the same zesty green notes I enjoy in a New Zealand sauvignon blanc, along with bold, tropical fruit flavors that really make this stuff pop. I especially notice notes of passionfruit, accompanied by the intense acidity the fruit is known for.
Now, if you head out to buy a bottle, you may notice there are two different types of Matua sauvignon blanc on store shelves. The standard version comes in at 13% ABV, which is pretty typical for sauvignon blancs. If you're looking for something with less alcohol, though, Matua also offers a lighter version of the wine, which is only 9% ABV, making it an ideal choice. It's also just 80 calories for a single, standard-sized serving, which is great if you're watching your calorie intake.
Personally, I've only tried Matua's standard offering, so I can't speak to the flavor of the lighter take on the wine. That being said, I appreciate that the brand even offers this option for those who might be looking for something a bit different in their glasses, and both options can generally be found for less than $15.
Kirkland Signature Ti Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Just like Trader Joe's, Costco also carries its own line of wine. And because Kirkland Signature's Ti Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc comes in at such an excellent price point, I have to feature it on this list, as well. This wine was featured on Tasting Table's list of the best value Kirkland Signature wines to buy at Costco, and for good reason.
It's deeply refreshing, with interesting, fruity notes showing up on the palate, including gooseberry, pineapple, guava, and even grapefruit. Those flavors come together to offer an intensity that's surprisingly bold for a basic grocery store pick. A reviewer from another website even said it's one of the best buys in the entire store and claims it offers a classic New Zealand sauvignon blanc flavor profile.
Costco is generally an excellent place to stock up on alcohol, whether you want to set up your bar with Kirkland Signature liquors, or you're looking for cheaper beer options. But you definitely shouldn't overlook the big box store's wine selection, either, especially when it comes to this tasty sauvignon blanc. Additionally, if you're a big fan of this wine, it might be an indication that you have some Taurus in your chart, according to our guide on the Costco Kirkland Signature wine you are based on your zodiac sign.
Nikau Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
If you do most of your wine shopping at Trader Joe's, you'll want to stick around for this last selection. I included Nikau Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc on Tasting Table's roundup of the best Trader Joe's wines to drink on Valentine's Day, but really, you can drink this stuff at any time of the year if you like refreshing white wines. Overall, this is a very lean, easy-to-drink sauvignon blanc. In fact, it's so good that you might not even guess that its price is so accessible.
I love this wine because it really leans into those fresh green flavors from New Zealand sauvignon blanc. Perhaps the most interesting note I can pick out here is jalapeño (without the spiciness, of course), and there are some nice grassy notes there, as well. Because of this wine's peppery note, I think it could pair especially well with pepper-forward salads, like this jalapeno-lime three bean salad. But honestly, because sauvignon blanc is generally such a food-friendly wine, this will go well with most lighter foods on your table, along with the three cheeses that pair perfectly with sauvignon blanc.
Methodology
I've based these picks on my own personal experience, along with reviews from Tasting Table and other wine-focused publications. I've tried all of these wines myself (apart from Kirkland Signature Ti Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc), though I also pulled information and tasting notes from other sources where needed.
These wines were selected partially based on price point — they're all available for below $15 from at least some sellers as of this writing — as well as accessibility. I chose wines that are generally widely available, either at grocery store wine sections, actual wine shops, or both. I've personally enjoyed all of the wines I've tasted on this list, and return to them frequently when I'm looking for affordable and crowd-pleasing sauvignon blancs.