3 Cheeses That Pair Perfectly With Sauvignon Blanc

Building the ultimate charcuterie board can feel like enough of a challenge. After artfully arranging all your elements, the final task is finding the right wine to pair with your cheeses — and if that wine happens to be Sauvignon Blanc, then we have some fromage-forward tips to help you select your spread ahead of time. The hallmarks of this staple dry white wine are medium-light body, lively strong acidity, and distinct crispness. Sauvignon Blanc is a popular white wine best known for its expressive tasting notes of herbaceous, vegetal green bell pepper.

These grassy tones are thanks to a naturally-occurring chemical compound in the grapes called pyrazine. Sauvignon Blanc also features subtones of grapefruit, honeydew melon, white peach, lemon, lime, pepper, geranium, and smoke. For peak performance, serve it chilled between 45 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Today's pro tip comes from chef Sergio Chamizo of Mareva 1939 at The National Hotel Miami Beach. To best complement Sauvignon Blanc, says this expert, opt for one of three Spanish cheeses.

"Sauvignon Blanc is known for its vibrant acidity and citrusy flavors," Chamizo explains in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. "Idiazábal is a great cheese that will pair with a Sauvignon Blanc. The lightly smokiness and natty flavor really complements the grassy notes of the wine." If your local cheesemonger doesn't carry Idiazábal, don't despair. Quoth Chamizo, "Also, a Manchego or Ibérico aged three to six months pairs nicely with the bright notes and floral of the Sauvignon Blanc." Here's how to build the perfect cheese board to pair with Sauvignon Blanc using these suggestions.

