How To Build The Perfect Cheese Board To Pair With Sauvignon Blanc

Wine and cheese make for an elegant beginning to any cocktail or dinner party, and in considering what's the best wine and cheese pairing, the type of cheese shares equal importance with the wine being served. Chardonnay is the most popular white wine, but recently, sauvignon blanc has been a close second on its tail. We asked John Montez, Training and Curriculum Manager at Murray's Cheeses for his expert opinion about which cheese pairs the best with sauvignon blanc.

"The old-world styles of sauvignon blanc tend to emphasize the minerality of the wine, while new-world styles emphasize the tangy citrus notes," Montez told Tasting Table. "Either way, the traditional pairing for this wine is goat cheese, which works nicely with either style." He also emphasized that pairing goat cheese with sauvignon blanc is extremely specific to the region, climate, and soil where the grapes for the wine are grown.

Sauvignon blanc originally hails from the Loire Valley, in central France, where the ancient Romans established vineyards. Sancerre is a popular and traditional appellation of this region, and it's known for a low sugar content and dry profile. The Loire Valley has a thriving tradition of distinct-looking goat cheeses. "Here you will find cheeses like Valencay, Selles-Sur-Cher, and Sainte-Maure," Montez explained. "They each have a different shape and are coated with vegetable ash on the outside." These France-specific cheeses are tricky to find in the U.S., but they are available at top cheese shops like Murray's.

