The Costco Kirkland Wine You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
No matter their zodiac sign, most Costco fans know it's the place to go for deals — and the liquor section, in particular, is always worth a gander. There, Pisces and Capricorns alike can find everything from rare Japanese whisky to Lagavulin 16 year scotch at prices they wouldn't see anywhere else. But, the wines are a particularly popular point of notice for Costco shoppers. Once the largest wine retailer in the U.S. (second now only to Total Wine & More), the wholesale warehouse has been known to carry everything from Domanie de la Romanée-Conti to Screaming Eagle. The best deals on wine, however, come from its own label: Kirkland Signature.
Costco's private label brand offers everything from fine cheeses to vanilla ice cream and bourbon to tequila, at some of the best prices you'll find in store. Kirkland Signature wines, however, are uniquely special just like each of the zodiacs. As such a big national retailer, Costco's wine team utilizes its connections to bring its customers the best of the best. So, when you drink a bottle of Kirkland Signature, that's hardly just a Costco wine you're sipping. Still, that doesn't make your decision on which to by any easier.
Next time you're staring at all the wine options at Costco, grab a bottle of Kirkland Signature. But, not just any bottle — the one that you'd be, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac calendar, which is a position that comes with a lot more hindrances than you might expect. Many people believe that Aries are inherently brought into the world with much less life experience than the rest. Fortunately, however, these signs learn more than enough lessons in their own lives to make up for any they might've missed before. Represented by the ram, Aries leap head first into every new endeavor — and often without considering the consequences. It's just one of their many immaturities, the most notorious being their competitiveness.
All of that isn't to say they can't be wonderful people. In fact, their determination, confidence, and courageousness can all be very refreshing — that is, until you get them into a competitive environment, which for these signs could be anything. But, in the world of wine, and Costco wine in particular, there's no greater competition than that between Costco and Trader Joe's. That's why, if Aries were any Costco Kirkland wine, they'd be Kirkland Signature's cabernet sauvignon — the wine that put Costco's wine on top. Made from California grapes, this cabernet sauvignon is known for its bold smokiness and robust flavors.
Taurus
There are a lot of words to describe the Taurus — but the go-to seems to be stubborn. What a lot of people forget to consider about this sign is how intrinsic their stubbornness is to all of their other, more easily appreciated personality traits. It goes hand in hand with their reliability and consistency, which is the reason you know you can always call them for advice. It's also why you can always depend on said advice to be logical and sound. However, when it comes to the kind of Kirkland wine this sign would be, it has a lot more to do with Taurus' calming and relaxed nature.
Aside from being called stubborn, Tauruses are also often called lazy — but, really, they just prioritize their R&R. These signs love nothing more than to slap on a face mask, hop in the tub, and fill their surroundings with peaceful nature sounds and aromas. It's probably why they're so chill. It's also why, if they were any wine from Costco, they'd be the Kirkland sauvignon blanc. This wine has a herbaceous, almost grassy nose, which should fit right into the zen environments they favor. When enjoyed with a bubble bath, these signs will be in heaven — and even better, it's one of the 14 best value Kirkland Signature wines.
Gemini
Whether you're an astrology expert or a newbie, you've heard a thing or two about Gemini signs. Unfortunately for them, they don't have the greatest of reputations, and most of it can be attributed to the fact that they're believed to be two-faced. But, anyone who takes the time to look past their stereotype to understand the real reason why these signs are represented by twins (an image usually depicted with two masks), will quickly realize that it's all just a big misunderstanding.
Geminis are known for having lots of side hustles and social groups, and it's not unlikely to find them bouncing from one social outing to the next. They operate similarly within those gatherings, too, floating like the social butterflies they are from one acquaintance or colleague to another (and usually spreading along the gossip as they do). That's why they could use a twin. It's also why, if they were any Kirkland Costco wine, they'd be one that's as popular at parties as they are: Prosecco.
The Costco Kirkland Asolo Prosecco Superiore DOCG comes from a vetted Italian winemaker, giving it a quality that you can taste. It's balanced and not overly sweet, making it the go-to, cheap Prosecco bottle wine for any social gathering. It's guaranteed to get the conversation flowing, although with Gemini in attendance, that was never going to be an issue.
Cancer
Cancers are one of the most challenging signs to get to know. But, it's not without reason. They are known for being incredibly empathetic — so much so that they put others' feelings before their own. As you can imagine, this can put them in some not so great situations, and you can understand why they would be guarded around new people. But, describing Cancers this way would easily guide people to believing they're victims who can do no wrong, and that simply is not the case. Not only can this sign's sensitivity get the best of it, but of others too.
Much like wine, there are drawbacks to being overly sweet. But, in the case of which Costco Kirkland wine the Cancer would be, they'd be one that strikes the perfect balance: Kirkland Signature Moscato D'Asti. While moscatos are intentionally made with a high sugar content, customers agree that the Kirkland Signature bottles are deliciously so. Even with a large amount of residual sugar, these bottles still manage to deliver a crisp, long, and bubbly finish to balance it all out — which is a quality some of these signs could learn from. Still, that's not anything a couple of glasses of this wine served with its classic dessert pairing can't help with.
Leo
Born from July to August, it's no coincidence that Leo season occurs during the peak of summer — but this sign brings the bright, sunny, summer energy all year long. Leos are born with the natural ability to command a stage, and they rarely go unnoticed. However, what makes people stay around for the show has less to do with their love for attention and more to do with their lust for life. Leos believe in living life to the fullest, and they're intentional about making every moment memorable — with good wine no doubt being a part of that. In the summer it gets more specific, with these signs adopting a "rosé all day" mentality. That's why, if these signs were any Costco Kirkland wine in particular, they'd be the Côtes de Provence rosé.
Just like this sign, the Kirkland Côtes de Provence rosé is bright and lively, with flavors of raspberry and orange on the finish. It's the ideal Kirkland wine to grab in the summer. Despite being included in our roundup of 12 Costco wines you should avoid buying, even our taste testers admitted there was nothing inherently wrong with the Kirkland Côtes de Provence rosé. As far as Kirkland wines go, it's a summer go-to — just like Leos.
Virgo
One thing about Virgos is that they live by their to-do lists. These signs love a plan, and they have a knack for breaking things down into perfectly executed steps. A lot of their confidence stems from the amount of things they're able to get done, and while it might be a bit overbearing at times (do we really need a shared Google calendar for the group trip?) you do have to hand it to them. Not only are they productive, but they're consistent — and without a Virgo in the friend group, who knows if any of the plans would ever make it out of the group chat.
Having said that, it only makes sense that if Virgos were any Kirkland wine, they'd be one that's as type A as they are — none other than the Kirkland Signature Rioja Reserva. This wine comes all the way from Rioja, Spain, and like the Virgo, it is consistently good. The "Reserva" label means it was made following a strict set of guidelines (the exact kind these signs get off on), including three years of aging, one of which has to be in oak. After an extended 30 months in oak, this massively underrated wine comes out in true over-achieving Virgo fashion with classic Rioja character. From expressions of blackberry, leather, vanilla, and balsamic, and smooth, lightly spiced tannins, this wine hits all the marks. That's something these signs can surely relate to.
Libra
Interestingly, Libras are represented by a scale, making them the only zodiac sign associated with a non-living object. It fits, because Libras are obsessed with achieving balance in every facet of their lives, and their eye for symmetry makes them adept in any professional pursuit involving aesthetics. But, aside from the balance they seek to create in their outer worlds, the main way these sign's find internal harmony is through their relationships. If the Libra were any kind of Costco Kirkland wine, it almost certainly would have to be a red blend. Only, not just any red blend, but a well balanced one like Kirkland Signature's Napa Valley red blend.
This Napa Valley wine features bold notes of black cherries supported with a bit of spice, a touch of vanilla, and just the right amount of tannins — making it smooth and silky. At $10.99, it delivers a harmony of Napa Valley grape flavors you simply can't get for the price anywhere else. This wine hits all of the important notes, making it an easy choice for a sign that's notoriously indecisive.
Scorpio
Scorpios are often misunderstood, but a lot of that is their own doing. These signs are famous for being mysterious and secretive, in turn leaving a lot of things up to interpretation — leading to a reputation of being associated with danger and darkness. However, if you do find a way to get through to them, you'll be surprised to find these signs are not nearly as intimidating as they seem. Knowing all of that, it's pretty obvious that, if the Scorpio were any Costco Kirkland wine, they'd have to be one from the French wine region of Bordeaux.
Bordeaux red wines range in color from deep red to almost black, leading many to assume that they taste like they look. But, these wines can vary greatly, with the Kirkland Signature Saint Julien Bordeaux being a good example. A new vintage of the wine is sold at Costco each year and consistently ranks highly for its pleasant fruit-forward flavor. To the eye, Costco's Kirkland Saint Julien Bordeaux is about as dark as it gets, but just like the Scorpio, there's much more to it than you might assume. Sure, it can be intense (and maybe even a bit bitter at times), but you can always trust it to deliver a memorable experience.
Sagittarius
While the Sagittarius is primarily known for being the adventurer of the zodiac, it's not due to some inherent bravery. What drives this sign to take on life's changes and embrace the new and unknown is, actually, a sense of optimism. Sagittarius see the bright side in everything, which naturally makes them more open to new experiences. But, it's also why they tend to live by a "go big or go home" philosophy, setting goals most would consider to be impossible. But, that's not a big deal to them.
Sagittarius see everything as an opportunity to learn, and their natural-born wanderlust means they'll travel far and wide to do so. That's why, if they were any Kirkland wine, they'd be a Port wine: Tawny Porto 10 to be specific. This bottle of Port is a holiday-season favorite among Costco shoppers, which is fitting, seeing as these signs are born from late November to December. While the 10 year label doesn't necessarily mean this Port spent that much time in the barrel compared to other bottles, it is the sentiment that counts — as the Sagittarius would so optimistically point out. Full of nutty, fruity, and caramel-like flavors, this wine tastes as sweet as Sagittarius' vision of the world, serving as a dessert all on its own. Do as these signs would and open a bottle before dinner.
Capricorn
Capricorns are known, primarily, for being successful. It's no wonder, either. These signs love responsibility, and their work ethic is unparalleled. But, what a lot of people don't know about them is that they're actually the life of the party. For whatever reason, this role only seems to get easier for them the older they get. Like the sea goats (a mythical creature that's half fish and half goat) that represent them, these signs have a mystical ability — and no, it's not climbing the ranks (although they're good at that too). It's aging backward.
Like a nice bottle of wine, Capricorns only seem to get more enjoyable with age. The Costco Kirkland wine they'd be, naturally, falls into tune with that. That's why, the Capricorn would be an old vine zinfandel. Made from grapes grown in Sonoma County, California, a region home to many historic vineyards that were saved by accident, the vines that this zin stem from are about 45 years old. With aromas of black cherry and coffee, Kirkland Signature's bottle of old vine zinfandel is just another example of how things only get better with time.
Aquarius
If there's one thing you can say definitively about Aquariuses, it's that they stand out in a crowd. These signs are known for being trendsetters, and, luckily for all of us, their tendency to be forward thinkers is combined with a natural humanitarianism that only betters the world. But, as we all know, those kind of initiatives aren't always popular. The Aquarius, on the other hand, couldn't care less. These signs make it a point to challenge the norm, and they aren't afraid to present an alternate idea or opinion, regardless of who agrees and who doesn't.
Be it their fashion sense, hobbies, or opinions, these signs detest being put in a box — but what about drinking from one? If the Aquarius were any one of Costco's Kirkland wines, they'd be California pinot grigio boxed wine. Fruit, slightly tart, and affordable, pinot grigio is always a hit when hosting, and this boxed wine is the perfect one to grab on any occasion where there might be a lot of it going around. While the fact it came in a box might make some people turn up their noses, that should only make Aquarius more interested in pouring a glass. Costco's boxed wine challenges all preconceived notions, and this sign is all about breaking barriers.
Pisces
Pisces are known for being dreamy and intuitive — traits that can be tied to the fact that they're not only the last sign of the zodiac calendar, but the last of the water signs too. Much of their skills are the kind that aren't necessarily valued in professional environments. In fact, these signs are notorious for being easily distracted and overly talkative (yet they never answer their phones). However, there's one very important and prosperous skill they have that no other sign does, and that's the ability to connect with anyone and everyone.
Whether that's a positive or negative trait depends on how they use it. But, if anything is for sure, it's that if the Pisces were a Costco Kirkland wine, they'd have to be one that's just as friendly and compatible as they are — which is why they'd be the Signature Toscana. The Kirkland Signature Toscana is Costco's closest interpretation to the popular style of Super Tuscan Italian wines without the splurge. It might not be anything fancy by Italian standards, but the beauty of it is that it will pair with just about anything and anyone. From saucy pasta to pizza, seafood to sweets, and spicy foods to rich meat and poultry, the Kirkland Signature Toscana is an underrated Tuscan wine that does it all. It's smooth and tasty, with a dry finish that makes it perfectly complementary to anything, everything, and anyone at your table.