12 Wines You Should Avoid Buying At Costco
It's no secret that wine can be incredibly complicated, especially when you're confronted with the kind of selection available at Costco. The shelves of this fan-favorite store can be filled with everything from Costco's own Kirkland-brand boxed wine (the source of which is the subject of much speculation) to a pack of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti for a whopping $40,000. The store offers everything in between, too. On one hand, that means there are plenty of options for experimenting with new wines, which is great! But are there any that you should avoid? Absolutely.
This ranking comes with a bit of a disclaimer, though, and that's the fact that taste is subjective. You might find your favorite Costco wine on this list, and that's fine! This is also why we didn't just stick with our own personal experiences and recommendations — we headed out into the weird, wild world that is the internet (and social media) to get other people's opinions.
And there certainly were a lot of them. We looked for a general consensus on what Costco wines should be avoided, and there were a few reasons that critics, sommeliers, and everyday wine drinkers gave. Even if some of these wines aren't downright bad, the sheer number of choices in Costco means that in some cases, you can do much better by just reaching for a different bottle in the same aisle. Here's what you should keep in mind the next time you go to Costco for wine.
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
There are a few big reasons why we recommend skipping over any number of Costco wines, and the problem with the Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio isn't that it's bad. When Tasting Table chose the one overpriced white wine you should pass on at Costco, it was this one. Why? It's true that this bottle will set you back between $20 and $25 at other stores while you can get it for less at Costco. It's also true that it's incredibly trendy on a global scale, but there's also a large number of online reviews from those who think that it falls short of being a 5-star sort of wine.
Over on Vivino, it's sitting at a respectable 4.1 out of 5 stars, but here's the thing: Costco has plenty of other white wine options that are way more affordable. Sure, Santa Margherita is lauded for its wine-making processes, perfected over decades by the brand's Italian experts. But is it worth the price?
We recommend seeking out other bottles, like the Italian Dreamer Pinot Grigio, which is about half the price of the Santa Margherita, is also from Italy, and is also a versatile, light-bodied, dry white that makes a great all-purpose wine. You're better off trying a few bottles of wine that are just as good for the price of this one.
Kirkland Signature Chardonnay
If you're going to use white wine in your tomato sauce, a Kirkland Signature Chardonnay might be perfectly acceptable. For drinking, though, you might want to pass on these, as reviews for both the Kirkland Signature Chardonnay and the Kirkland Signature Sonoma County Chardonnay suggest they're both very middle-of-the-road. Over on Vivino, thousands of ratings have given the Sonoma County Chardonnay an average of 3.4 out of 5 stars, and at the time of this writing, the other offering sits at a 3.3.
The majority of reviews for both are 3 stars, with a few common themes running through the customer feedback. Both are deemed fine for the price — folks say they're good enough if you're throwing a party and need an inoffensive, uncomplicated, generic wine or just an entry-level kind of wine to drink without having to pay much attention.
That said, it makes sense to avoid this one, as Costco also has much better chardonnay options for just a few more dollars per bottle. The Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay is always a solid option, as is the Butter Chardonnay. As of this writing, this $12 to $13 bottle has hundreds of 5-star reviews on Total Wine, an average of 4.6 stars, and is lauded for being just as smooth as its namesake.
Meiomi Pinot Noir
In 2024, Meiomi Pinot Noir was making headlines: The company was suing another winemaker and pinot noir specialist for making claims about the sugar content of Meiomi's wine. According to Siduri Wines founder Adam Lee, he was so shocked by the sweetness of Meiomi's pinot noir that he had it tested by ETS, a wine lab in Healdsburg, California. In turn, ETS gave him a report of its findings, including claims that Meiomi's wine contained 19.4 grams of sugar per liter.
Lee told The Press Democrat, "I was like, wow, that's 32 times sweeter than my wine! That's when I got the idea to create a social media post comparing the two." That social media post eventually became an ad, and that's what got him served legal papers from Meiomi's parent company, Constellation Brands. Lee responded with his documentation, and as of this writing, that's where the matter stands.
Lawsuit aside, the reason to give this one a miss is simply that it's overwhelmingly sweet. In one Reddit thread, wine lovers tried to figure out why anyone was buying Meiomi's pinot noir, and the consensus was clear. Redditors condemned it as a syrupy, sickeningly sweet, and artificial-tasting wine that only became popular because of mass marketing campaigns, with one person writing, "It's the only wine I've ever truly just dumped down the drain after trying a glass. I like Coca-Cola, but not as a wine pairing with my salmon."
Kirkland Côtes de Provence Rosé
If we were to judge Costco's Kirkland-brand Côtes de Provence Rosé alone, we'd say there's nothing wrong with it. It's perfectly acceptable but not exceptional, and if you happen to be in Costco and pick up a bottle, you're probably not going to regret it in any major way. It's exactly what you might expect from a rosé, but it's also not the sort of thing that's going to inspire you to keep a bottle or two on hand at all times.
And here's the thing that really makes us recommend leaving this one on the shelves: If you head over to Aldi, you'll find a house-brand Côtes de Provence Rosé that made headlines when it showed up on the U.S. market in 2017. Priced at just $8 a bottle, Aldi's version has won some serious awards — including honors from the International Wine Challenge and the Sommeliers Choice Awards. Reviews across the internet laud Aldi's version for a crisp, bright freshness and strawberry flavor that are just unparalleled, which kind of leaves Kirkland — and, by extension, Costco — in the dust.
Kirkland Signature Bordeaux Supérieur
It's no secret that a lot of the time, Kirkland Signature products are a win. It makes sense: There are a lot of big-name brands behind Costco's house line. However, there are plenty of opinions out there claiming that the Kirkland Signature Bordeaux Supérieur is a miss, particularly because there are so many other options out there.
When food critic Tan Vinh and sommelier Owen Bargreen tasted a series of Costco wines for The Seattle Times and gave their recommendations on what to buy and what to avoid, there were plenty of wines that they liked. This was not one of them, however, as it received a "not recommended" from both critics. Vinh called it "the worst wine in our tasting," adding, "Shoppers were loading their carts with this plonk at the Sodo Costco branch since it's such a cheap Bordeaux. You know where the return line is, right?"
Those who reviewed the wine for Vivino agreed, with the majority giving it 3 stars out of 5. Many said the main factor this wine has going for it is the price, but they described the wine itself as mild, simple, and just not very flavorful. That's the opposite of what you expect from a Bordeaux, which is typically prized for bold, earthy, and fruity flavors. If that's what you're looking for, you're not going to find it here.
Kirkland Signature Russian River Valley Pinot Noir
Here's a great example of how subjective tastes in wine can be, and how experiences can vary. In one Reddit review, a bottle of Kirkland Signature Russian River Valley Pinot Noir was decanted and sampled over the course of two and a half hours, with the reviewer deciding that the best time to drink it was between 60 and 90 minutes after opening. They found it fine overall, but another person responded with their own experience, describing the wine as hot, acidic, and sour. In other threads, some questioned the tendency of Russian River Valley pinot noirs to taste like flat cherry cola, which probably isn't what you're looking for in a wine.
Interestingly, it was these same notes of flat cola that made food critic Tan Vinh give this one a thumbs-down in a review of Costco wines for The Seattle Times. The critic wrote, "Russian River makes the best pinot in America. But this isn't the best representation of this famed region. It tastes like a flat Coke. You can do better."
Over on Vivino, customers have given this Kirkland wine an average of 3.7 out of 5 stars at the time of this writing. The majority of those are 3-star ratings, with customers writing that it's just sort of fine. That means you can definitely do better without even leaving Costco's wine aisle.
Kirkland Signature Friuli-Venezia Grave Pinot Grigio
A typical pinot grigio should be light and refreshing, with fruity flavors that include citrus, apple, peach, and pear. If there's a wine you might want to keep on hand for those nights when you spontaneously decide to have wine with dinner, you might opt for a pinot grigio, as it pairs really well with a variety of foods. Costco's Kirkland Signature Friuli-Venezia Grave Pinot Grigio might seem like a great deal at just around $5 a bottle, but according to what sommelier Owen Bargreen and food critic Tan Vinh wrote for The Seattle Times, you might want to rethink this selection.
Although Bargreen said that if you're looking for a $5 bottle of wine this was a definite option, he also added, "This pinot grigio is boring and devoid of flavors." Vinh added, "Of all the Costco wine staples, this was the most disappointing. I would pay more for an Italian pinot grigio than sip this bland wine." There's an old saying that you get what you pay for, and it seems like in this case, the adage holds true.
Those who have rated the wine over on Vivino agree, with the overwhelming majority ranking this as a 3-star wine. Many say that it's fine to serve alongside dinner, but if you're looking for something that's delicious and full of flavor on its own, this might not be the right choice.
Kirkland Signature Pinot Noir Carneros
The folks over at the Costco Wine Blog have been reviewing the store's wines for years, and during that time, they've noticed that they're liking the selection less and less. They're not the only ones who've been less than impressed with Kirkland Signature's Pinot Noir Carneros, with reviewers over at CellarTracker describing it with words like "cheap," "harsh," and "undrinkable." Even those who claimed to like it admitted that there was nothing really outstanding about it, with some even suggesting that it needed to age for a few years before it found its way into a glass.
This wine also has an overwhelming number of 3-star ratings over on Vivino, with some of the folks who did like it being careful to note that they'd sampled a vintage that had aged a few years. It's entirely possible that this one is worth the investment if you have somewhere to set it aside for a while, but do you really want to go through all that trouble for a $10 bottle of wine? If not, there are plenty of other options that are ready to drink when you get home from the store.
Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
When Tasting Table ranked the most popular wines to buy at Costco, Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon came in at the bottom of the list. While our writer said that there was plenty to love about the ethos of the winery itself, there just wasn't enough going on in the glass to justify a recommendation.
There are plenty of people over on Reddit who agree with this, finding it just sort of acceptable for those nights when you feel like having a glass of wine but aren't looking for anything complicated. Others suggested the popularity of this wine comes not from the quality but from the story behind it — it was named for the CEO's father — and from the marketing campaign built around it. One Redditor simply wrote, "This stuff is ... bad."
As for thoughts and reviews on Vivino, you'll find something similar. There are plenty of 3- and 4-star reviews, with many saying that it's a decent wine if you're looking for a bottle to open for cooking. When Tasting Table spoke with Zingerman's Cornman Farms chef Kieron Hales about what to consider when choosing a wine to cook with, he suggested something affordable yet decent. Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon fits the bill, but if you're looking for a rich, complex wine that you'll want to slowly savor, this probably isn't the way to go.
Kirkland Champagne Brut
Costco's affordable bubbly wines make it possible to keep a bottle or two on hand for special occasions, holidays, or the sort of celebration that comes on a Friday night after a long, terrible week. If you're tempted to pick up some Kirkland Champagne Brut, though, we have two big reasons why you shouldn't.
First, it's just not that great, and there are plenty of people over on Reddit who concur. The champagne often gets called out for having a bitter acidity that some might find unpleasant, as well as the kind of mouthfeel that makes you think you're still drinking it when you're not. Some other folks on Reddit have debated the price, with some clubs selling it for $30 instead of the long-standing $20. Also, the general consensus is that if Kirkland's prosecco is literally within reach — for around $10 a bottle, we might add — you should definitely get that instead.
"No, no, no, you're supposed to buy the Kirkland DOCG Prosecco, not the champagne," one Redditor wrote in response to a question about the price. "Sipping [an Aperol Spritz] with Costco Prosecco as I read this. Can confirm," wrote another, while yet another wrote, "We keep the prosecco in the liquor cabinet at all times. It's delicious and makes the best mimosas, and at $7.99 a bottle!"
Kirkland Signature Cabernet Sauvignon
Sommelier Owen Bargreen regularly reviews Costco wines, and he's given some great advice via his Facebook page. In addition to noting that he preferred Costco's white wines to the red varieties, he also added that when it came time to review the 2019 Kirkland Signature California Cabernet Sauvignon, he didn't recommend it. "The sweetened tones on the nose are really downright offensive," he wrote. "The palate is flat and saccharine driven with very little in terms of actual fruit flavors. This is really disappointing stuff even at this price."
Those who reviewed the wine over at CellarTracker agreed, calling it "barely drinkable" and "fake." Others say they hated it so much that they poured it out, and one person wrote, "It's wine. Meh. Pass."
This is another 3-star wine at Vivino, with many seemingly giving it extra points for the low price. Still, with cabernet sauvignon being such a widely available wine style, and with so many other places putting out a consistently better product from year to year, a low price and a just-acceptable taste don't mean it's worth buying.
Kirkland Signature Napa Valley Red Wine
When sommelier Owen Bargreen tasted and reviewed the 2018 Kirkland Signature Napa Valley Red Wine, he noted that it was a blend of mostly merlot and cabernet sauvignon, with some other varieties of red wine also thrown into the mix. That might make it sound like it could be complex and tasty, but Bargreen ultimately wrote on Facebook, "If I was at a wine bar I wouldn't really want a glass of this. This doesn't deliver much in terms of Napa Valley character in a Bordeaux style wine."
Those at the Costco Wine Blog have regularly tasted this wine over the years, and they say that while it's generally improving a little bit each year, it's still just kind of an acceptable wine. And at Vivino? At the time of this writing, the nearly 3,000 people who have reviewed it have left it with an average of 3.7 out of 5 stars, with most giving it a 3.
Many cite the price point as the reason for giving it a 3-star rating, and while some say that it's fine for an everyday sort of wine and that decanting helps, others say the biggest problem with this wine is a common theme we've discussed on this list: There are simply better options out there at a similar price point. (By the way, if you want to know everything about decanting wine, we have some expert tips.)
Methodology
Taste is subjective, of course, and what one person might hate, another might love. That's why we only started with some of our own experiences with Costco's wine selection, and from there, we wanted to see what others were saying. We scoured social media posts, reviews, blogs, and even found some advice from professional sommeliers in order to put together a list of Costco wines that you should skip.
