12 Wines You Should Avoid Buying At Costco

It's no secret that wine can be incredibly complicated, especially when you're confronted with the kind of selection available at Costco. The shelves of this fan-favorite store can be filled with everything from Costco's own Kirkland-brand boxed wine (the source of which is the subject of much speculation) to a pack of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti for a whopping $40,000. The store offers everything in between, too. On one hand, that means there are plenty of options for experimenting with new wines, which is great! But are there any that you should avoid? Absolutely.

This ranking comes with a bit of a disclaimer, though, and that's the fact that taste is subjective. You might find your favorite Costco wine on this list, and that's fine! This is also why we didn't just stick with our own personal experiences and recommendations — we headed out into the weird, wild world that is the internet (and social media) to get other people's opinions.

And there certainly were a lot of them. We looked for a general consensus on what Costco wines should be avoided, and there were a few reasons that critics, sommeliers, and everyday wine drinkers gave. Even if some of these wines aren't downright bad, the sheer number of choices in Costco means that in some cases, you can do much better by just reaching for a different bottle in the same aisle. Here's what you should keep in mind the next time you go to Costco for wine.

