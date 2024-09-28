The Overpriced White Wine You Should Pass On At Costco

The Costco wine selection is full of hits, from the highly coveted, $40k cases of Romanée-Conti to the $13 boxed, Kirkland brand wines. But, like anyone or anything, it also has its misses. In our ranking of 23 popular wines to buy at Costco, Tasting Table taste testers found that there was one white wine you should pass on — the Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio. The reasoning isn't that the wine tastes bad, but something quite to the contrary.

Santa Margherita is well known for its pinot grigio sourced from vineyards located along the foothills of the Italian Alps — a region our taste testers know and love. Customers, however, love it for its crisp and fresh taste, noting that it hits the right balance of sweetness that allows it to be paired with everything. With light notes of apple and citrus, there's not much bad to say about it aside from the price.

Customers seem to swear by this wine, and so do their guests. People have gone as far as to claim that, out of all the selections they serve, the Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio is always the first bottle to go. But at $18 a bottle, our taste testers believe there are other Italian wines at much more competitive prices — and they aren't the only ones who think so. Other Costco shoppers have found some impressive wines from the same region for significantly less.