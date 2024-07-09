Here's Why You Should Be Using White Wine In Your Tomato Sauce

Anyone who is a big fan of pasta probably knows it's pretty common for wine to be integrated into the tomato sauce for an extra depth of flavor. And if you're looking to start making wine-infused sauces at home, you may have a few questions — namely, should you opt for red or white wine? According to an expert, the answer is white. Tasting Table spoke to the expert in question, Alessandra Rotondi, the wine director of Serafina and Serafina Vino E Cucina, to find out the details of why white is superior for this usage.

Rotondi explained that red wine's flavor is a bit more prominent, so it may "[impart] too much flavor" into the sauce and take over the dish — thus, white wine is the better option. She continued, "A lot of red wine has interesting flavor notes that are fruit-forward, such as berries or tobacco, and earthy notes that would not mix well in a tomato sauce and would not be balanced and impart too much flavor that wouldn't mix with a tomato sauce."

If you want to give white wine-infused pasta a try, check out our recipes for buttery lobster spaghetti, penne boscaiola, or turkey tomato bolognese — all of which call for white wine. But, first, what type of white wine is the best choice?