Lagavulin 16 Year Scotch Was Spotted At Costco For Under $50

From time to time, rare liquors pop up at Costco — and Reddit user ryanryan1691 found a gem. On Wednesday, August 21, the Redditor took to the subreddit r/Costco_Alcohol to share a fantastic find: bottles of Lagavulin 16 selling for just $49.97 at their local Costco. Reportedly, the bottles were found at the Waddell Road location in Suprise, Arizona. The average price of the 16-year single malt Scotch is around $100, and it's considered Lagavulin's flagship bottle.

Distilled in oak casks on the Scottish island of Islay, Lagavulin 16's rich, peat-smoke flavor has made it a cult classic. While the strong peat taste and hints of iodine may be a turn-off for beginners, it's a must-try for whisky connoisseurs. It has a rich history, too, as Tasting Table's extensive Lagavulin 16 bottle guide explains.

This isn't the first time Lagavulin 16 has popped up at Costco. Several older Reddit posts document sightings, though at higher prices. One year-old post reported bottles selling for $86.99; another found $74.99 bottles in 2022. Commenters noted that these prices were good for certain places since the price of alcohol varies significantly by location. Many states heavily tax liquor, and in some, the government regulates the price.