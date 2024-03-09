The Underrated Tuscan Wines You Should Be Sipping, According To An Oenologist

Tuscan wine is often revered as among Italy's finest, with bottles like Brunello di Montalcino and Super Tuscans garnering endless praise and hefty price tags. U.S. consumers are top fans, buying volumes equivalent to around 35% of the region's international exports in 2022 (via Wine News). Red wines represent the majority, accounting for about 85% of production (via Italian Wine Central).

Sangiovese is the undisputed star of the red grape varieties, covering 60 to 70% of the vineyard area. Consequently, it makes sense that most Tuscan wines that make it to the U.S. are sangiovese, whether Chianti Classico, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, or Rosso di Montalcino. Although that might speak to production volumes, there are over 100 grape varieties native to the region. While many are barely holding on, overtaken by vineyards producing grapes for the bottles that take over the market, there are still dozens to discover without taking a trip to Tuscany.

Considering it can be hard to know what you're missing out on if it's not available in your local market, we spoke with Leonardo Bellaccini, the oenologist at San Felice Wine Estate, a historic Tuscan winery with vineyards in three of the region's most prestigious areas. Although Bellaccini is accustomed to working with sangiovese grapes, he has some underrated favorites to recommend. "Among the interesting pure vines are foglia tonda for producing fresh and elegant wines and pugnitello for more structured and aging wines," he shares.