The 10 Best Trader Joe's Wines To Try This Valentine's Day
Going out for Valentine's Day is overrated. It's always, nearly, impossible to get a reservation. Restaurants are packed, and that's maybe not exactly the romantic atmosphere you hope for. And if you're having dinner with a group of friends or family, it can be even harder to snag a reservation. That's why we love a good Valentine's Day dinner at home. Once you've figured out the food, you may want to start thinking about wine. Whether you're trying to create a cozy and romantic atmosphere or one that's more fun and lively, Trader Joe's has plenty of wine options you can choose from.
We've selected a variety of whites, reds, and roses to ensure that, no matter what kind of wine you enjoy, you can find a good option at your local TJ's. Pair it with your favorite Trader Joe's ingredients for a simple but delicious dinner fix, or order in for a more stress-free evening. Either way, these wines are sure to make the night even more romantic.
Nikau Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Sauvignon blanc lovers, do we have a treat for you. Nikau Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, which hails from New Zealand, is an excellent choice available at Trader Joe's. This is a leaner, grassier, and more herbaceous sauvignon blanc, which is what one would generally expect from a bottle that comes from New Zealand. You might notice notes of lemon and lime, with a grassy, almost jalapeño-like flavor to it.
These qualities make it taste super refreshing, which may lead you to believe that this is a wine best-suited for summer. But, we happen to think that it makes a delicious Valentine's Day wine as well. This wine is ideal for people who simply love a classic sauvignon blanc, but it's also a good option if you're opting for a lighter Valentine's Day meal. It could be nice with a veggie-forward soup or salad, or you could enjoy it alongside some oysters if you're searching for an edible aphrodisiac.
Honey Moon Viognier
Of course, the name of this wine alone makes it appropriate for Valentine's Day. But that's not the only reason why we love Honey Moon Viognier. Sometimes, viognier can be quite heavy and dull, with a lack of acidity that some find off-putting. That's not what you're going to be getting with this wine, though. Although it's a bit rounder and richer than some white wines you'll encounter, it still has a freshness that ultimately shines through, making this a food-friendly wine that will work well with dinner. This may just be the best wine to pull out when you're making lobster — the richness from the butter won't overpower this viognier.
Never had a viognier before? Well, it's somewhat similar to a California chardonnay, with a richness and creaminess that can stand up well to fattier dishes. It's ideal for indulging, which is just what you should be doing on Valentine's Day anyway.
Espiral Vinho Verde
Espiral Vinho Verde may just be one of the best values in the Trader Joe's wine section. Is it super complex? No. But that's exactly what we like about it. It's light and easy to drink, with the subtle effervescence that vinho verde is known for. You might notice lemon, lime, or green apple flavors when you take a sip: refreshing and dry, with just the right level of acidity. This wine hails from Portugal, and with its relatively low ABV (clocking in at just 9%), it's ideal when you're looking for an option that won't leave you feeling too tipsy after dinner (probably a good thing when you're on a date).
Although you might think of vinho verde as a summer wine perfect for sipping outside, it can be delicious year-round — even on Valentine's Day. Pair it with something relatively light, like this bruschetta-style baked salmon, for the most delicious possible experience.
Casaponte Soave Classico
In general, you're not going to find a lot of soave at the grocery store. That's why it's so exciting to see Casaponte Soave Classico at your local Trader Joe's. At a super approachable price point, it's a great way to try a new wine on Valentine's Day with someone you love. Your first impression of the wine will likely be its vibrant color — it's a deep gold hue, which makes it immediately appealing. You might notice notes of stone fruit, like peaches or apricots, with a bright citrusy component. It's a bit more full-bodied than, say, a sauvignon blanc, but it still has a lightness that makes it easy to pair with a wide variety of foods. A creamy pasta, like this creamy cajun pasta, makes for an especially delicious pairing.
This is a fun pick for Valentine's Day because it's a bit different and unexpected, so it's perfect for an adventurous valentine who loves to try new things — or just anyone who loves a refreshing dry white wine.
J. L. Quinson Cotes de Provence
Many people consider rose to be a wine that's only appropriate for the spring and summer, but we're here to tell you that's a total lie. In reality, you should be drinking rose year-round, and one of the best times of the year for it is Valentine's Day. Not only does the color play into the theme of the holiday, but it's also ideal for sipping at a Valentine's Day party — even if you're just snacking or having dessert, since it's just as enjoyable on its own as it is with a meal.
When you snag J. L. Quinson Cotes de Provence at Trader Joe's, you'll get a lovely dry wine that's really a classic. This wine comes from Provence, which is known for its rose, and this particular blend boasts a 50/50 blend of cinsault and grenache: two red grapes that call Southern France their home. Bring a bottle of this stuff to a Valentine's Day party (or serve it to your special someone), and you're sure to get a lot of love this V-day.
Blue Quail Pinot Noir
Pinot noir might be one of the most versatile wines when it comes to food pairings. With its relatively light body, fresh red fruit flavors, and a touch of earthiness, it works well with veggies, chicken, and beef alike. And if you're looking for a good pinot noir at Trader Joe's, you may just want to check out Blue Quail Pinot Noir. Notes of cherries and strawberries are pronounced both on the nose and on the palate, leaving you with a fresher impression than a lot of red wines. You can leave it out at room temperature, of course, but it also tastes amazing with a slight chill on it.
Invited to a Valentine's Day dinner but don't know what the host is making? This wine is a great option since it'll pair with just about everything. But if it's a big party, you may want to bring two bottles — chances are, it'll go fast.
Belhara Estate Malbec
You can find malbec in France, where it originally comes from, but today, it's much more well-known as an Argentinian grape. This wine has thrived in the South American country, and it's absolutely worth trying if you've never had it before. Why not start with this super-affordable single vineyard malbec from Belhara Estate? This wine comes from the Uco Valley of Mendoza, Argentina, and it offers a huge bang for your buck — perfect for when you want to celebrate a special night with a loved one or a crush.
In this malbec, you'll likely notice black fruit flavors, like blackberry, black cherry, and black plum. It also has a bold spice to it, likely from its 18 months spent in French oak barrels, which allows it to stand up to cuts of red meat or tomato-based sauces, in addition to a whole host of other dishes. Choose this wine when you want something that feels comforting, cozy, and romantic for Valentine's Day.
Epicuro Nero D'Avola
You don't have to go all the way to Sicily to taste this Sicilian wine. Epicuro Nero D'Avola is a super budget-friendly choice, but you wouldn't guess it by the way it tastes. Despite its dark color, it's a relatively light and approachable red wine, with a distinct tartness to it that is reminiscent of, say, a Beaujolais, with perhaps a bit more spice. Since it was aged in stainless steel, it doesn't have the oaky intensity of many other red wines (looking at you, cabernet sauvignon). You'll only find it at Trader Joe's, so make your way to the popular grocery chain if you want to give this stuff a try.
This wine almost tastes like cherry medicine — but we mean that in the best possible way. That noticeable acidity helps balance out a subtle sweetness in this wine. (Don't worry, though, we'd definitely still call this a dry wine.) This is one of our favorite wines to pair with lasagna, so give it a try.
Rosa dell'Olmo Barolo
Barolo, a red wine from Italy, can be quite expensive, so when you see a bottle as affordable as Rosa dell'Olmo Barolo at Trader Joe's, you may be hesitant to try it out. What if it doesn't meet your expectations? But believe us when we say that this wine is an absolute steal. Pour it into your glass, and its light color may make you assume that this wine is low in tannins, or the compounds that make your mouth feel dry when you take a sip of some wines. But in reality, Barolo in general is a relatively high tannin wine. But don't worry — there's plenty of acidity to balance that tannin out, resulting in a wine that's both bold and refreshing at the same time.
We'd choose this bottle of wine for an especially romantic evening when you're trying to impress your valentine. Enjoy it with richer foods, like steak, pork, and duck, or enjoy it with a big plate of pasta to really embrace the Italian theme.
La Burgondie Cremant de Bourgogne Brut Rose
Valentine's Day calls for something pink and celebratory, and La Burgondie Cremant de Bourgogne Brut Rose is the natural choice from Trader Joe's. This sparkling wine is a cremant, which is made in the traditional method — or, in other words, the same way that Champagne is made. That gives it a lovely toasty, brioche-y note that means it's delicious both on its own and also paired with food. It's a great option if you want a Champagne-like experience without the Champagne prices.
On the nose, you might notice aromas of strawberry or cherry, and on the palate, you'll find more juicy red fruits and even a slight floral note. The result is a wine that feels light and elegant, although with some palpable body, that's refreshing and appropriate with a hearty main course and a rich dessert. (Our suggestion? Black and white chocolate-covered strawberries.) And since it's the only sparkling wine on our list, it's absolutely a go-to if you're trying to make the evening as celebratory — or as romantic — as possible.