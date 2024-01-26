15 Edible Aphrodisiacs To Enjoy This Valentine's Day

You know what they say about Valentine's Day — it's the time when love is in the air. But love isn't just in the air, it's also on your plate. There are many foods and herbs that are aphrodisiacs — meaning that they supposedly boost sexual desire or sexual performance. These foods have been around for centuries and have appeared everywhere, from mythology (the word "aphrodisiac" itself is derived from the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite) to pop culture. However, science is still in its infancy of determining if some of these foods actually have an impact on bedroom activities or if the stories are purely anecdotal — or just plain placebo.

Regardless, we're here to highlight some of the most popular foods often thought to have aphrodisiac qualities. And even if the foods aren't true aphrodisiacs (after all, you'd probably have to eat a lot of dark chocolate to feel much of anything besides full), your tastebuds will still be satisfied.