A Pour Of Bourbon Is The Key To Better Baked Beans

For barbecue and grilling enthusiasts, baked beans are a go-to side dish. While homemade, from-scratch recipes and canned baked beans are both solid choices, enhancing them with additional seasonings can elevate the flavor and make the dish your house specialty. Alongside onions, herbs, and mustard, adding a splash or two of bourbon can bring out the natural sweetness of the beans, providing a flavorful twist to this classic barbecue accompaniment. Among all the choices in the whiskey family, bourbon is the perfect American spirit pairing for baked beans with the right sweetness and lack of tannins due to its unique aging process.

Bourbon's rich caramel and vanilla notes — which are derived from aging mostly corn mash in uncharred oak barrels — add depth and warmth to the sweet and savory profile of baked beans, and that marries well with the brown sugar or molasses sweetener the beans are cooked in. The oaky undertones present in many bourbons further enhance the overall flavor profile, providing a delightful contrast to the sweetness of the beans.