Use Dates To Elevate The Sweet Flavor Of Baked Beans Without Sugar

Baked beans are a hearty, delicious side that strikes a perfect balance between sweet and savory. It's worth noting, however, that in most recipes, that sweetness is due to the addition of brown sugar. This can be a problem for those avoiding refined sugar due to a dietary restriction or preference. And whether that's you or you just want to switch things up with a savory, nutritive alternative, substituting sugar for dates can give your beans a naturally subtle sweetness.

Dates are a Middle Eastern fruit celebrated for their tender texture and candy-like flavor. Just one date can contain up to 16 grams of sugar. What makes this different from refined sugar, however, is that all of this fruit's sugar is stored within complex carbohydrates that also offer quite a bit of fiber, meaning the sugar is digested more slowly. As a result, it will fuel your body more steadily and can be helpful to curb sudden spikes in blood sugar. In addition to these benefits, dates also have a deep, rich flavor that can mimic molasses-packed brown sugar quite well, so you won't feel like you're ending up with a lesser final product.