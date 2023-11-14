Why Baked Beans May Make You Feel A Bit More Romantic

Many would argue that no backyard barbecue is complete without a steaming vat of baked beans. But, if you find that the weekend lunch coincides with a little inclination toward afternoon delight, don't be surprised. Believe it or not, canned baked beans are the unlikely aphrodisiac your stomach (and other parts) has been missing.

It's all about the zinc. Baked beans are packed with it, and the essential mineral is particularly essential for maintaining good sexual health. Zinc regulates testosterone levels, boosts libido, raises sperm count, and promotes prostate health. Zinc also stimulates the production of two key sex hormones, testosterone and prolactin. Zinc supplements are even used as a treatment for people experiencing erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation. The miracle mineral increases energy and improves heart health – the full gauntlet of physical aspects involved in a romp in the sheets.

Zinc also plays a big role in taste and smell reception for your olfactory system. In other words, if you want to taste those baked beans at all, your body relies on zinc to do it. Amounts vary by brand, but in general, just ½ cup of baked beans contains 26% of the daily recommended intake for zinc. It's not just the English version of Heinz; the gamut of different American baked bean brands is just as likely to put you in the mood, as well. (Homemade totally gets the job done, too.)