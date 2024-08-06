Bruschetta-Style Baked Salmon Recipe

Bruschetta is a popular Italian dish that, at its simplest, consists of toasted bread that's rubbed with garlic and topped with olive oil and salt. It's commonly topped with additional ingredients, including a fresh tomato basil mixture. When picturing the different kinds of bruschetta, it's probable that baked salmon doesn't come to mind, although bruschetta topped with smoked salmon is often seen. Now, picture a tasty honey baked salmon filet, another popular dish that's not strictly Italian. Why not treat the salmon as the "bread" and top it with a tomato bruschetta topping? Two worlds merge, and we're happy to say it works.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for bruschetta-style baked salmon that pairs these two dishes together in one delicious meal. The salmon comes out perfectly moist, slightly sweet, and full of flavor. The tomato basil topping delivers the right amount of acidity and brightness to complement the salmon. You can serve it on an optional bed of arugula, which provides a fun, peppery contrast to the sweet fish. Finally, the concentrated flavor and thick texture of the balsamic vinegar reduction is not only delicious but provides a beautiful visual when drizzled on top. The best part is that this dish radiates elegance but is quick and easy to make, so it's a good recipe to keep up your sleeve to impress your guests without spending all day in the kitchen.