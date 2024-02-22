Gordon Ramsay's Scoring Tip For Perfectly Crisp And Flavorful Salmon

When it comes to cooking salmon at home, the goal is for it to come out crisp and flavorful but that can be easier said than done. With that in mind, we may as well consult an expert — such as Gordon Ramsay. In a video for The F Word on YouTube, Ramsay walks us through how to achieve a perfectly cooked salmon. According to Ramsay, there's one technique that is key: scoring the salmon. First things first, he explains how it's important to cook the salmon skin side down, so that the fish doesn't overcook. But before you can put the salmon in the pan, you need to score the salmon, which means cutting shallow slits into the surface of the salmon.

Ramsay says, "It allows the salmon to cook quicker, but more importantly, it helps get that skin nice and crispy." The chef then advises against cutting too deep, which could lead to overcooking.

The scoring is also important when it comes to making sure that the salmon is as flavorful as possible. As Ramsay demonstrates, when you season the salmon on both sides, make sure to rub the seasoning into the slits you made from scoring the fish.