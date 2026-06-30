The Best Trader Joe's Wines To Drink During Summer

The sun is shining, the days are longer, and the temps are seemingly higher than ever. You're looking for a way to wind down from the work week (or wind up to a fun weekend). Either way, you don't always have to opt for a hard seltzer or a canned cocktail. Opening up a nice bottle of wine is another great way to get the party started. You don't have to make a special trip to a wine shop, though, when there are so many top-notch and affordable wines at Trader Joe's.

As a wine writer and WSET level 3 certification holder, I'm digging into some of my favorite Trader Joe's wines to sip on during the summer months. I've found options in multiple categories, from sip-worthy whites and rosés to refreshing sparkling wines and even chillable reds you can enjoy on the hottest of days. Although many of these wines offer very different flavor profiles from one another, they all have one thing in common: They can be especially delicious and thirst-quenching during the hottest months of the year. So, polish off your wine glasses, find your wine key, and get ready to sip on these wines all summer long. These are the TJ's wines you should have in your glass on the hottest days of the year.