Gooey Caramel-Filled Brownies Recipe
There are caramel brownies, and then there are caramel brownies where the homemade caramel filling peeks out between the top and bottom, creating a gooey, creamy, and utterly delicious layer. Rather than simply drizzling the caramel on top, this recipe makes a brownie sandwich cookie with the caramel in the middle, and no one can get enough of it.
As a recipe developer and blogger, I love making caramel at home. Yes, it's finicky and often goes wrong, but the satisfaction of getting it right is unmatched. Yet even I felt frustrated when it took me four tries to get the filling for these brownies to layer just right. After going through some caramel-making tips and trying a different combination, we found the secret formula, and the final result is stunning. This caramel is sweet, creamy, doesn't ooze when sliced, nor does it harden and become firm and hard to bite. Instead, it sits there, a perfect layer of golden sweetness with a salty edge.
The key to these brownies, besides the right caramel recipe, is the layering. You spread the first batter to the edges of the pan, then pour the caramel slowly without spreading it. Finally, dollop the top brownie layer in clumps, connecting the gaps gently without dragging through the caramel. This gives you a fudgy, intensely chocolatey brownie with a soft, gooey center, a matte top, and enough flaky salt to keep every bite layered and complex.
Gather the ingredients for gooey caramel-filled brownies
For the caramel layer, you'll need sweetened condensed milk, corn syrup, unsalted butter, and flaky salt. For the brownie batter, you'll need unsalted butter, 70% dark chocolate, granulated sugar, large room-temperature eggs, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, Dutch-process cocoa powder, kosher salt, and flaky salt for finishing.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep the pan
Butter and line a 9x9-inch baking pan with parchment, leaving overhang on two sides.
Step 3: Start the caramel filling
Combine the condensed milk, corn syrup, butter, and salt in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir occasionally for the first minute until heated through.
Step 4: Cook the caramel
Once steaming, whisk constantly but leisurely for 7 minutes it's until pale golden and thickened. Do not let the base scorch.
Step 5: Remove from the heat
Remove from the heat and whisk for 30 seconds. Cover and keep warm. If it thickens too much before use, reheat briefly on the stove.
Step 6: Melt the chocolate
Melt the butter and chocolate together in the microwave, or in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and cool for 5 minutes.
Step 7: Whisk in the sugar
Whisk the sugar into the chocolate mixture until combined.
Step 8: Add in the eggs
Mix the eggs together in a bowl and add them to the batter in three additions, whisking well after each. Add the vanilla. Whisk vigorously for 1 minute until the batter thickens slightly and turns glossy.
Step 9: Add the dry ingredients
Fold in the flour, cocoa, and salt with a spatula until just combined. Stop as soon as no dry streaks remain.
Step 10: Spread the bottom layer
Measure out ½ of the batter and pour it into the prepared pan, spreading it to the edges. Set aside the remaining batter.
Step 11: Pour the caramel
Pour the caramel over the batter in an even layer (if it's cooled and firmed, reheat it on the stovetop, stirring constantly). Do not spread it, pour it slowly to get as much coverage as possible.
Step 12: Top with the second layer
Dollop the reserved batter randomly over the caramel. Use a skewer to spread the dollops just enough to cover the gaps. Do not drag deeply.
Step 13: Bake the brownies
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. The top should be set and matte; the center will still have a slight jiggle. Insert a toothpick into the corner away from the caramel layer; it should come out with moist crumbs, not wet batter.
Step 14: Top with salt
Immediately sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of flaky salt.
Step 14: Remove from the pan
Cool in the pan 10 minutes, then lift out using the parchment overhang.
Step 15: Cool and slice
Cool for a further 20 minutes before slicing. Cut with a hot, dry knife, wiping between cuts.
Step 16: Serve the caramel brownies
Serve immediately.
What can I serve with caramel brownies?
Gooey Caramel-Filled Brownies Recipe
A sweet, creamy, caramel layer provides the perfect golden sweetness with a salty edge between two deeply fudgy layers of dark chocolate brownie.
Ingredients
- For the caramel
- 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 2 tablespoons corn syrup
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon flaky salt
- For the brownie batter
- 15 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
- 9 ounces 70% dark chocolate, roughly chopped
- 1 ½ cups granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup + 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 6 tablespoons Dutch-process cocoa powder
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon flaky salt
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Butter and line a 9x9-inch baking pan with parchment, leaving overhang on two sides.
- Combine the condensed milk, corn syrup, butter, and salt in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Stir occasionally for the first minute until heated through.
- Once steaming, whisk constantly but leisurely for 7 minutes it’s until pale golden and thickened. Do not let the base scorch.
- Remove from the heat and whisk for 30 seconds. Cover and keep warm. If it thickens too much before use, reheat briefly on the stove.
- Melt the butter and chocolate together in the microwave, or in a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and cool for 5 minutes.
- Whisk the sugar into the chocolate mixture until combined.
- Mix the eggs together in a bowl and add them to the batter in three additions, whisking well after each. Add the vanilla. Whisk vigorously for 1 minute until the batter thickens slightly and turns glossy.
- Fold in the flour, cocoa, and salt with a spatula until just combined. Stop as soon as no dry streaks remain.
- Measure out ½ of the batter and pour it into the prepared pan, spreading it to the edges. Set aside the remaining batter.
- Pour the caramel over the batter in an even layer (if it’s cooled and firmed, reheat it on the stovetop, stirring constantly). Do not spread it, pour it slowly to get as much coverage as possible.
- Dollop the reserved batter randomly over the caramel. Use a skewer to spread the dollops just enough to cover the gaps. Do not drag deeply.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. The top should be set and matte; the center will still have a slight jiggle. Insert a toothpick into the corner away from the caramel layer; it should come out with moist crumbs, not wet batter.
- Immediately sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of flaky salt.
- Cool in the pan 10 minutes, then lift out using the parchment overhang.
- Cool for a further 20 minutes before slicing. Cut with a hot, dry knife, wiping between cuts.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|419
|Total Fat
|22.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|87.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|49.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|38.3 g
|Sodium
|234.7 mg
|Protein
|6.2 g
Can you make this caramel without condensed milk?
Getting the caramel just right for this recipe took some trial and error, and the key to nailing the texture was condensed milk. So yes, while you can make caramel without condensed milk — in fact, you can make caramel in its purest form with nothing but sugar – you cannot make this caramel-filled brownie without it, at least not if you want it to hold its shape.
What makes condensed milk caramel work inside a brownie is its high sugar-to-liquid ratio. It thickens considerably and predictably, holds its shape during baking, and sets into a soft but sliceable layer, instead of pooling or disappearing into the batter.
If you wanted to save some time and effort, or use something else, you could substitute the condensed milk in the caramel with dulce de leche, which will concentrate even more into an amber-colored caramel. If dairy is a concern, you can also use sweetened condensed coconut milk. Unfortunately, if you were to try to use another caramel sauce in this recipe, you'd be sorely disappointed with the lack of that gooey caramel filling we promised you.
What adaptations can you make to this caramel-filled brownie recipe?
The brownie base used in this dessert is rich and sturdy, supportive enough to withstand the caramel and the extra layer of brownie. But if you wanted to beef it up even more and add some crunch, you could fold in half a cup of roughly chopped toasted pecans or walnuts into the bottom layer's batter, or even into both layers. This would give you a Turtles-inspired bake that tastes even better the next day.
Another adaptation we love is to add a tablespoon of bourbon or spiced rum into the caramel at the stage when it is taken off the heat. It won't ruin the texture but will add a bit of a kick and complexity of flavor. Finally, if you wanted to increase the salt quotient, you could press pretzels into the top layer before baking. This adds crunch and a salty contrast that works really well with the sweet caramel layer.