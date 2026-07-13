Gooey Caramel-Filled Brownies Recipe

There are caramel brownies, and then there are caramel brownies where the homemade caramel filling peeks out between the top and bottom, creating a gooey, creamy, and utterly delicious layer. Rather than simply drizzling the caramel on top, this recipe makes a brownie sandwich cookie with the caramel in the middle, and no one can get enough of it.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I love making caramel at home. Yes, it's finicky and often goes wrong, but the satisfaction of getting it right is unmatched. Yet even I felt frustrated when it took me four tries to get the filling for these brownies to layer just right. After going through some caramel-making tips and trying a different combination, we found the secret formula, and the final result is stunning. This caramel is sweet, creamy, doesn't ooze when sliced, nor does it harden and become firm and hard to bite. Instead, it sits there, a perfect layer of golden sweetness with a salty edge.

The key to these brownies, besides the right caramel recipe, is the layering. You spread the first batter to the edges of the pan, then pour the caramel slowly without spreading it. Finally, dollop the top brownie layer in clumps, connecting the gaps gently without dragging through the caramel. This gives you a fudgy, intensely chocolatey brownie with a soft, gooey center, a matte top, and enough flaky salt to keep every bite layered and complex.