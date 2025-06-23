The Best Way To Caramelize Sugar Is Worth The Extra Time

Whether you're making chewy, salty caramel candies, a lush caramel sauce, or any number of sweet caramel desserts, you're likely triple-checking your caramel-making methods. Caramel is notoriously tricky, as we're often reminded of by contestant meltdowns — pun intended — on "The Great British Bake Off." On one hand, making it is incredibly simple when it comes to ingredients, but on the other hand, the process can quickly run awry with burnt sugar, crystallized sugar, under-cooked sugar, etc. When thinking about the best ways to make caramel at home, there are two options: wet and dry. We asked an expert to break these down and tell us which one promises a better chance of tasty results, stress-free.

"The dry method of caramelizing sugar — just sugar, no water — is quick and gives you deep, nutty caramel fast," says Joy Wilson, baker, author, and blogger at Joy the Baker. "But it's fussy and easy to burn. Do we stir, not stir? It's so simple, but also very easy to mess up. The wet method — sugar plus water — is slower and more forgiving, especially for beginners. I find it's great for controlling the process and reducing panic." Using just sugar may be something to aspire to, since adding the sugar in layers subsequently creates layered sweetness and richness. But adding water gives you time to avoid some of the most common caramel-making mistakes, and you'll still end up with a silky texture and a honey-, toffee-like sweetness.