10 Everyday Foods That Now Cost More Than The Federal Minimum Wage In 2026

While there's certainly no shortage of sugary kid cereals, if you're trying to eat organic whole grains, you'll have to pay around $8 for a healthy brand. Family-size boxes of popular cereal have also become more expensive in recent years. What used to be the poor college kid's go-to snack has now become a luxury. If you're willing to shell out the big bucks, you might want to avoid the unhealthiest breakfast cereals on shelves these days.

The most striking part of this list is that these are hardly luxury purchases, just everyday food items that millions of Americans buy and rely on each week. For workers who are still stuck at the federal minimum wage, filling a shopping cart is becoming an increasingly larger share of their paycheck.