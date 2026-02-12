The Grocery Items That Are Set To Dominate In 2026
As grocery prices continue to climb and average household budgets are stretched thinner and thinner, folks are looking to get the best bang for their buck in 2026. And there's one particular set of grocery items that are ending up in people's carts more and more: frozen food. Many are stocking their freezers with everything from pre-made meals to bakeable side dishes to frozen vegetables in an effort to save money and make the most of their grocery orders.
SmartSense by Digi asked 1,000 U.S. adults about their grocery-buying habits in 2026, and the results were clear. When they're being cautious about money, 39% of Americans buy frozen food because it lasts longer, and 34% of people say the uneasy economic landscape is one reason they decide to stock up on food. When money is tight, it's harder to justify buying fresh meat and produce that you may end up throwing away if you don't eat it in time.
59% of respondents said that they will probably buy more frozen food if grocery prices keep going up. And sale prices inspired nearly two-thirds of respondents, 63%, to buy frozen foods. In short, cost is a major factor in how many frozen goods consumers buy. And many feel that groceries in 2026 are going to be just as, if not more, expensive than years past. But what types of frozen food are the most popular? What kinds of frozen foods do Americans want to spend their hard-earned money on?
We're living in a frozen food renaissance
A January 2025 report from the Frozen Food Institute found that of the $8.3 billion spent on frozen food that month, frozen meals and desserts made up the largest portion of sales (per ModernRetail). And indeed, it seems that frozen, ready-made meals are having a moment.
Tasting Table ranked 18 frozen dinner brands from worst to best, and it's clear that we're no longer living in the age of aisles of TV dinners and Lean Cuisine. Some of your favorite high-end grocery brands, like Rao's, Amy's, and Saffron Road are getting in on the frozen dinner game and changing it for the better. In addition, restaurant chain frozen meals, celebrity chef frozen meals, and healthy, high-protein frozen meals are becoming more and more popular (and, thus, are being held to a higher standard than ever before).
Some of the popularity of frozen meals is generational. The SmartSense survey found that millennials and Gen Z in particular have begun purchasing more frozen food both because of a perception that it helps save money and also as a response to inflation. Guy Yehiav, president of SmartSense, told ModernRetail, "For younger shoppers, frozen food isn't just a backup option anymore; it's an affordable and practical choice they expect to rely on in the future."