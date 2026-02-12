The Grocery Items That Are Set To Dominate In 2026

As grocery prices continue to climb and average household budgets are stretched thinner and thinner, folks are looking to get the best bang for their buck in 2026. And there's one particular set of grocery items that are ending up in people's carts more and more: frozen food. Many are stocking their freezers with everything from pre-made meals to bakeable side dishes to frozen vegetables in an effort to save money and make the most of their grocery orders.

SmartSense by Digi asked 1,000 U.S. adults about their grocery-buying habits in 2026, and the results were clear. When they're being cautious about money, 39% of Americans buy frozen food because it lasts longer, and 34% of people say the uneasy economic landscape is one reason they decide to stock up on food. When money is tight, it's harder to justify buying fresh meat and produce that you may end up throwing away if you don't eat it in time.

59% of respondents said that they will probably buy more frozen food if grocery prices keep going up. And sale prices inspired nearly two-thirds of respondents, 63%, to buy frozen foods. In short, cost is a major factor in how many frozen goods consumers buy. And many feel that groceries in 2026 are going to be just as, if not more, expensive than years past. But what types of frozen food are the most popular? What kinds of frozen foods do Americans want to spend their hard-earned money on?