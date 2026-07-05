Feeling Coffee Sticker Shock? These Quality Beans Are Under $10 A Pound

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As the cost of coffee rises, it's become increasingly more difficult to find quality beans for under $10 per pound, but it's not impossible. However, if you're looking for gourmet coffee for bargain prices, we found that you're going to need to buy in bulk. While you might find some whole coffee beans at your local grocery store for under $10 a pound, chances are that they're from brands like Community Coffee, which are passable when you need a caffeine fix but nothing great.

It's easy to be tricked into thinking you're getting a good deal, especially if you find coffee below $10 a package. But oftentimes, the package contains less than 16 ounces, which just gives the illusion of a good deal. Instead, you should be looking for coffee that is $0.62 per ounce or under. The good news is that getting whole bean coffee instead of pre-ground keeps large amounts of coffee fresher longer when you're buying in bulk. However, the deals we found are ones that you'll probably only see in one or two places. Sometimes, you might need a Sam's Club or Costco membership to be able to get deals on your favorite brand.

Still, we looked far and wide. The following specific deals are the only ones we found for quality coffee beans for under $10 a pound.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.