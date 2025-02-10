9 Caribou At-Home Coffees, Ranked Worst To Best

The Caribou blend is labeled as a medium roast and touted to be "the crowd pleaser," thanks to its milky body and caramel sweetness. However, this coffee was not at all what I expected.

The pre-ground coffee was very aromatic. It filled the air with a rich, pleasurable coffee scent. However, when I added the water to my French press, I was immediately surprised by how dark it was, especially for a medium roast. When I pushed the plunger down, I saw that the foam was also intensely dark and clung to the sides of the glass.

Although I was skeptical about this coffee after I had watched it brewed, my palate was still shocked by the punch of the roast. I would compare it to being served a regular soda when I had ordered a diet. It was completely different than what I expected, so much so that I had to set the cup aside and reread the bag to confirm I didn't miss anything. The Caribou blend medium roast indeed had the flavor of a very dark roast. It was overly earthy to the point of tasting dirty. The black pepper notes were pungent and strong, and I found that it even had a unique, chewy quality.

If the bag was honest about the coffee inside, I wouldn't have felt put off by it. While I wouldn't drink this strong of a coffee every day, I will have a small cup on occasion when the mood is right and my palate is prepared. For those who like a strong coffee, this would probably be very pleasing. But it will catch an unsuspecting sipper off guard.

