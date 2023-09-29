For The Right Flavor Balance, Use A Medium Roast In Coffee Ice Cream

Everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to coffee. Some like the subtle, more fruity tones of a light roast, while others prefer the darker, more intensely bitter flavors of a dark roast. Standing in the middle of these two poles is the ever-popular medium roast. It's far more balanced in terms of flavor, which means it's the perfect choice for making coffee ice cream.

One of the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States, coffee ice cream is essentially a frozen, highly sweetened version of a morning latte. Medium roasts work well for coffee ice cream because they straddle the flavor profiles of light and dark roasts. In essence, they provide an overall balanced, straightforward coffee flavor. As subtlety is not something that translates well in ice cream, the fruity tones of a light roast will likely be lost to the heavier cream and sugar. Dark roasts, on the other hand, have the opposite effect, making things far too bitter.

So, just like they do in a cup of Joe, medium roasts allow the perfect amount of coffee flavor to come through without disappearing completely or becoming too overpowering. They have enough heft to punch through the cream and sugar, but not so much that it makes the whole batch overly bitter.