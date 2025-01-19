Alton Brown's Favorite Tricks For A Better Cup Of Coffee

If you use the best beans on the market and all of Alton Brown's coffee tricks but start with subpar water, you might as well have not bothered. With coffee being a liquid, using good quality water for its base is essential.

If the water that comes out of your tap tastes like pool water like Alton Brown's does, using a filter is best. The type he uses to remove the chlorinated taste is a simple plastic filter pitcher like a Brita Metro Water Filter Pitcher that you can keep in the fridge. Of course, if you have tasty water already, filtering may not be necessary. You could also use bottled water if it's a nice-tasting one that's not too alkaline/hard.

For the best flavor, you will want to consider whether your water for brewing coffee is hard or soft. Water that's too soft can make your coffee taste bitter because of its acidity, while hard water can make your coffee too muddy, chalky, or even flat. According to the Statistics & Standards Committee of the Specialty Coffee Association, the acceptable range for water hardness for use in making coffee is 50 to 175 parts per million (ppm) of calcium carbonate. The alkalinity is best at 40 ppm of calcium carbonate but can range up to 70 ppm. And while the pH is best right in the middle at 7.0, a slightly acidic 6.0 or slightly alkaline 8.0 is okay, too.

