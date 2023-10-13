After Brewing, Keep Coffee In A Thermal Carafe To Preserve Its Taste

For many people, coffee is more than just a beverage — it's a food group and an essential daily (or maybe twice or thrice a day) joy. As we all know, not all coffee is created equal. There's a world of difference between a bitter cup of joe from that ancient breakroom machine and your favorite coffee shop's latte. Luckily, the art of making a great cup of coffee is one that's possible to master at home. All the steps ranging from the beans you choose, the brewing techniques you use, and even how you care for your coffee after you've brewed it all make a difference in the overall taste and flavor.

When pouring yourself a refill, have you ever noticed that your second cup of coffee has gone slightly bitter or lost its luster? One important step you might be overlooking that can make all the difference is the storage method you use. Instead of letting brewed coffee sit in a plastic pot or French press canister, try pouring it into a metal, airtight, double-walled carafe. These containers are specifically designed to minimize heat transfer and loss, meaning they don't just keep your coffee hot for longer, they also help maintain that fresh, just-brewed taste.