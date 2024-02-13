The Crucial Timing Tip For Mastering French Press Coffee

When an Ethiopian goat herder named Kaldi discovered the energizing potential of coffee beans, per an enduring legend, it's unlikely the monks who turned those beans into drinks imagined today's elaborate coffee-making contraptions. From percolators and drip machines, to pour-overs, Chemex brewers, Moka pots, single-brew pods, espresso machines, and dozens more, it's easier than ever to get your java fix any time of day or night. Then there's the French press, arguably one of the simplest, most basic methods for coaxing the coveted caffeine elixir from tiny roasted coffee beans.

The French press, first patented in 1852 by a pair of forward-thinking Frenchmen, went through several iterations from entrepreneurs in Italy, Switzerland, and back again to France before resembling the glass plunger-style brewer we know today. But just because it's simple to operate, requiring no electricity, paper filters, or capsules, doesn't mean the preparation technique is without nuances. In fact, like many things in life, mastering the art of coffee perfection comes down to attentive details and intuitive timing.

Only you can determine the perfect flavor, strength, and acidity for your own personal-best cup of coffee, but a French press provides what's arguably the most control over those things. There are no preset timers and no capsule barcodes determining when the coffee is ready. When all is said and done, the primary deciding and defining factor is how long to let it brew before making the plunge. It really comes down to timing, pressing, and resting.