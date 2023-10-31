For The Best Cup Of Coffee, Let Your Machine Actually Finish Brewing

During a busy morning, with an upcoming video or Zoom call looming, the alluring scent of coffee brewing can be exceptionally hard to resist. We've all been there. And, what's more, many coffee makers come with a pause feature. You can simply remove the pot or carafe and pour yourself a cup of joe mid-brew. As tempting and convenient as this may be, for the ultimate coffee experience and the best cup of coffee, patience is key. Let your coffee maker finish brewing before pouring a cup.

And here's the reason why. Brewing coffee with a drip coffee machine fundamentally involves using hot water to extract flavors from the coffee grounds. But this process isn't consistent throughout. In the beginning, water extracts the boldest flavors, resulting in a very strong-tasting brew. Pouring at this stage gives you an overpoweringly robust cup of coffee. In contrast, the remaining brew in the carafe will then be milder and weaker, leading to a flavor imbalance.

By waiting for the brew to complete, you ensure that the full range of coffee flavors is extracted, resulting in a perfect, balanced cup. In short, for a cup of coffee that hits all the right notes, give your coffee machine all the time it needs to brew completely no matter how hard it is to wait.