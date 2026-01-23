7 Places To Find Gourmet Coffee For A Bargain
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Given the generally high cost of coffee, you may be reconsidering your morning cup of joe. But if your coffee is non-negotiable, it pays to take advantage of a bargain, especially when it comes to the good stuff. Sure, gourmet coffee doesn't always translate to quality, but chances are certainly higher with those varieties.
Whether you call it gourmet, specialty, or premium, high-quality coffee is typically in a league of its own (and must pass certain standards to earn its title) — and its usually high prices reflect this. But if you're cringing at those dollar signs, we found a few places to grab gourmet coffee for a bargain so you can satisfy your taste buds without damaging your wallet ... too much, at least. Gourmet coffee is more than just good coffee, after all. It's the result of bean traceability, quality processing and testing, and sustainability. The origins of the beans must be known and of a singular region or country, typically a family farm that grows Arabica beans in rich soil and ideal climate. Thanks to the care and craft that goes into creating a well-balanced and nuanced coffee, gourmet coffee can have undertones of chocolate, nuts, fruit, or florals.
There's just something about those underlying notes, but the downside is higher prices. Thankfully, the following stores offer you the opportunity to snag a bag of the good stuff for a nicer price. Here are seven places to find bargain-priced gourmet coffee.
Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree may be one of many dollar stores that no longer sells everything for an actual dollar. But it's still among the best places to find a bargain, including a gourmet coffee brand you can find for $2. Now, before you get too excited about that price, keep in mind: It's $2 for 4 ounces (as of this writing). But $8 for a pound of coffee is a sweet deal, making Harry & David a top notch find at Dollar Tree.
Not exclusively a coffee company, Harry & David focuses on gourmet products that are high quality, using hand-picked beans. Its coffee comes from small estate farms that grow and harvest 100% Arabica beans by hand, and reviews are mostly positive (though a few customers offered complaints about staleness).
That's not your only gourmet coffee choice at a bargain price from Dollar Tree, though. It also sells Victor Allen coffee, which is made with 100% Arabica beans that are roasted in small batches. Additionally, you'll find canned iced coffee lattes that just might be an affordable alternative to higher priced coffee shop lattes; one reviewer noted they found it more enjoyable than what's sold at Starbucks (and at a more affordable cost)
Ocean State Job Lot
If you're familiar with Ocean State Job Lot, you're probably aware of the many bargain finds to be had there. At this store, you may even find yourself grabbing more than you actually need. It typically features products that are normally priced higher elsewhere, so every purchase feels like a good deal. And among those good deals is a variety of gourmet coffees.
Boston's Best is a family-owned coffee roasting company in Massachusetts that prides itself on roasting its 100% Arabica coffee beans on-site. It uses modern technology to ensure every bean is roasted meeting the highest standards, qualifying as organic, certified fair-trade, and award-winning. You can snag a 12-ounce bag of ground for around $5 as of this writing. But if you prefer single-serve, Ocean State also offers Boston's Best as pods, with a 42-count box costing a little more than $10.
Ocean State Job Lot also offers Portofino Coffee Merchants, a dark roast made from 100% Arabica beans that are hand-selected, and costs less than $10 for a 26-ounce bag is available for less than $10. Black Pointe Coffee Roasters can also be found at the store in an 80-count box of single-serve pods. It sources its beans from small-lot coffee farmers, which are then roasted in small batches so the coffee stays fresh when shipped.
Grocery Outlet Bargain Market
Just like there are multiple dollar stores with similar names, there are also multiple grocery outlets with similar names. Not to be confused with the unrelated Grocery Outlet stores found in southern Alabama and Florida, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is a discount chain located primarily in California, the Pacific Northwest, Ohio, and parts of the East Coast. Focused on offering brand name items at affordable prices, you can find sweet deals on products that might've gone through a marketing update, had surplus in stock, or were overproduced — and gourmet coffee is no exception.
While you can find a number of coffee options at Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, if you're looking for something on the higher end, it offers La Colombe cold brew and draft latte. The 42-ounce regular unsweetened option generally costs around $5 depending on roast, making it a budget-friendly cold brew you could use to create unique iced coffees for the summer (or any time of year). Plus, the draft latte is made with farm-fresh milk.
La Colombe sources its coffee beans from farmers it meets and forges ongoing relationships with. If you're looking for a gourmet coffee to brew yourself, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market also offers a 24-ounce bag of Four Sisters ground coffee for less than $10, which uses 100% Arabica beans that have been hand-picked and small batch roasted.
Sam's Club
You likely expect a wholesale club to have more affordable prices, so what better place to find gourmet coffee for less than Sam's Club? Of all the Sam's Club food finds you shouldn't skip, good coffee is one of them. While you'll likely find brands like Starbucks, Caribou, and Cameron's for a bargain, there's a lesser-known one that's worth a look: Boyer's Coffee.
Roasted in Denver, Colorado, Boyer's Coffee sources the top 2% of Arabica beans, and takes advantage of Denver's altitude to effectively roast the beans without burning them. Plus, the company partners with farming communities to help give back. And while it may seem like a pricier product at first blush, with a 36-ounce bag of Boyer's Coffee costing $23 from Sam's Club as of this writing, we're talking about a bag of whole beans rather than pre-ground coffee (which some may prefer).
Of course, other options are also available, such as Copper Moon Coffee, which is a family-owned roastery that sources 100% Arabica beans from around the world. It focuses on high-quality beans from tropical climates with rich soil, earning an organic certification (and a 32-ounce bag of beans for around $20). Other gourmet coffees priced well to consider include Pablo's Pride, Zavida, and Luna Roasters.
Costco
Along with Costco Kirkland products that can transform your morning coffee (like grass-fed butter or heavy whipped cream), you also have a few choices when it comes to making that coffee a gourmet sip. Brands like Ruta Maya, Copper Moon, Mayorga, and Mother Earth offer you the opportunity to enjoy a rich, bold cup of organic coffee that's a treat for your taste buds, yet easy on your wallet.
Now, since you're likely looking at buying in bulk, you have to expect the initial price to take a bigger bite. However, when comparing price per ounce or pound, Costco rivals the likes of dollar stores and regular grocery outlets. Whether you want Mayorga Organics, Mother Earth Organic, or Jose's Organic, you're looking at obtaining multiple pounds in one go for a decent price.
Generally, the wholesale store's prices differ depending on brand and roast, but you'll end up paying less than $15 per pound or less than $1 per ounce (as of this writing). Costco's in-house brand, Kirkland Signature, also offers you certified organic single-origin coffee from regions such as Ethiopia or Indonesia , including a pack with 4 total pounds of coffee for $50.
Aldi
While there are a number of foods you can find for less than $1 at Aldi, coffee won't be on that list. Still, you can score some gourmet coffee brands from Aldi for a bargain. Now, the popular and affordable grocery store offers its own store brand, Barissimo Coffee, in a wide variety of styles, roasts, and flavors. And while not all of them qualify as gourmet, you'll find Colombia, Sumatra, and Guatemala single-origin coffee varieties made from 100% Arabica beans that are Fair Trade certified. With that in mind, consider grabbing a 12-ounce bag or a 12-count box of single-serve pods, both of which are usually bargain-priced.
In addition to Barissimo, Aldi carries Simply Nature, a brand that focuses on organic and non-GMO ingredients, including its line of coffee products. You can choose from Fair Trade certified single-origin options from regions like Peru and Honduras, and find yourself with 12-ounce bags of ground coffee for less than $10 or a 12-count box of single serve coffee pods for roughly $5.
Kroger
Among the many coffee brands to be found at Kroger — including Starbucks, Peet's, Gevalia, and Green Mountain — you'll find Stumptown Coffee Roasters. Of course, that gourmet coffee brand (which focuses on freshness, transparency, and sustainability) is also sold for up to $20 per 12-ounce bag — not exactly a bargain. Thankfully, Kroger also offers Simple Truth, which is its own private label for organic goods, and has gourmet-level coffee available for at a far cheaper cost.
Simple Truth focuses on transparency and honest labeling, so you know your coffee from this brand is top-notch. Plus, it aims to keep prices affordable, so you don't have to pay high-end prices for high-end foods. At Kroger, you'll find Simple Truth Organic coffee that's Fair Trade certified, including an 11-ounce bag of ground coffee that costs less than $10. It also offers a 12-count box of single-serve coffee pods for slightly less than the ground coffee, and you can choose from a house blend or Colombian varieties.