The Gourmet Coffee Brand You Can Find At Dollar Tree For $2
If you've ever strolled through a Dollar Tree and spotted a small, affordable bag of coffee from a major retailer, you weren't imagining things. Harry & David indeed offers one of its popular specialty coffee blends in low-cost Dollar Tree stores. It's the sweet and velvety Vanilla Crème Brûlée coffee, the same one available directly from the premium gift company itself. The packaging is very similar, as is the product, which features 100% Arabica beans. But variations exist in how each retailer sells the product.
First up is price, and the difference is notable. Dollar Tree sells Harry & David Vanilla Crème Brûlée coffee in 4-ounce bags for just $2 — yes, it's a tiny bag, but still a serious bargain. At that price, you're paying about 50 cents per ounce. By comparison, the same coffee on Harry & David's website or on Amazon comes in 12-ounce bags, currently selling for $14.99. That's roughly $1.25 per ounce, which is more than double the cost at Dollar Tree stores.
The Dollar Tree bags hold pre-ground coffee, which is convenient if you don't have a grinder. Just keep in mind that it's best to consume coffee beans as soon as possible after grinding, so these bags may lose aroma and flavor once opened. When shopping through Harry & David, the 12-ounce bags hold whole-bean coffee, so you're able to grind it at home. A ground 1.5-ounce version of Vanilla Creme Brulée appears in a sampler six-pack – still far pricier per ounce than Dollar Tree's deal.
More Dollar Tree coffee deals
Both versions of Harry & David Vanilla Crème Brûlée coffee bear the name and flavor, but they do cater to different moods — and budgets. The Dollar Tree bag is like grabbing a quick sample of the good stuff for cheap, while the full-size Harry & David version is more of a commitment, letting you relish fresh-ground, café-style flavor over time. Either is a win in the java universe.
You may be surprised yet again to find additional coffee deals at Dollar Tree, including another offering from Harry & David. It's the company's Breakfast Blend, available in the same 4-ounce size at the same $2 price. More options for your daily caffeine cravings include the affordable Dollar Tree canned coffee alternatives to Starbucks. They include various Victor Allen's canned coffees, as well as some trendy versions from International Delight featuring the likes of Oreos, Reese's, and an iced caramel macchiato.
Aside from Dollar Tree, you'll find another incarnation of Harry & David Vanilla Crème Brûlée on Amazon. It comes in the form of single-serve capsules suitable for Keurig machines. Again, Dollar Tree wins hands-down for pricing as the capsules will set you back about $2.22 per ounce. For more food deals, check out our look at 20 hidden gems in Dollar Tree's grocery aisles. And, if we've piqued you curiosity about Harry & David products, see why the brand landed a spot on our list of the absolute best meat and cheese boxes you can buy.