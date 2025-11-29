The Gourmet Coffee Brand You Can Find At Dollar Tree For $2

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever strolled through a Dollar Tree and spotted a small, affordable bag of coffee from a major retailer, you weren't imagining things. Harry & David indeed offers one of its popular specialty coffee blends in low-cost Dollar Tree stores. It's the sweet and velvety Vanilla Crème Brûlée coffee, the same one available directly from the premium gift company itself. The packaging is very similar, as is the product, which features 100% Arabica beans. But variations exist in how each retailer sells the product.

First up is price, and the difference is notable. Dollar Tree sells Harry & David Vanilla Crème Brûlée coffee in 4-ounce bags for just $2 — yes, it's a tiny bag, but still a serious bargain. At that price, you're paying about 50 cents per ounce. By comparison, the same coffee on Harry & David's website or on Amazon comes in 12-ounce bags, currently selling for $14.99. That's roughly $1.25 per ounce, which is more than double the cost at Dollar Tree stores.

The Dollar Tree bags hold pre-ground coffee, which is convenient if you don't have a grinder. Just keep in mind that it's best to consume coffee beans as soon as possible after grinding, so these bags may lose aroma and flavor once opened. When shopping through Harry & David, the 12-ounce bags hold whole-bean coffee, so you're able to grind it at home. A ground 1.5-ounce version of Vanilla Creme Brulée appears in a sampler six-pack – still far pricier per ounce than Dollar Tree's deal.