The Absolute Best Meat And Cheese Gift Boxes Money Can Buy
Some would say meat and cheese make the world go 'round. Cheeseburgers at a local burger joint, steak-and-cheese subs from a nearby deli, or chicken Parmesan at an Italian restaurant — we love meat and cheese tangoing together. This combo pairs well across a variety of culinary styles, whether it's ethnic cuisine, traditional recipes, or the artful craft of charcuterie. The pairing of cured meats and cheeses — from ham and Swiss to summer sausage and cheddar — creates a hearty spread for gatherings, dinners, and special occasions.
Blending cured or seasoned meats with soft or hard cheeses (or even spreads), meat-and-cheese gift boxes are made for those who love to snack, munch, or explore complementary pairings and novel flavors. These specialized meats and cheeses, often in unique varieties or tastes, frequently come with other products like crackers, olives, nuts, or fruit. Meat-and-cheese gift boxes are crafted to deliver a sensory experience — whether that's an Italian vibe, Spanish flair, or French twist. We scoured the internet for the best meat-and-cheese gift boxes money can buy, letting fellow food lovers rate which ones truly shine. These aren't your garden-variety gift boxes; each option takes it to another level.
Beauty & the Board Premium Cheese & Charcuterie Board Kit
Beauty & the Board started with one person's mission to share food with the world. Among its many selections, the company offers a premium meat-and-cheese charcuterie board mix that serves approximately eight to 12 people. For a few hundred dollars (plus the option for a hand-written card to accompany the meal kit), you receive a wide spread of goodies that include fresh produce, artisanal cheese, cured meat, snack items, and more. Customers raved about the quality of food — many called it "perfect" and "delicious" — and praised how well the packaging held up during delivery. Many also noted the incredible variety provided.
This particular gift box features a finished birchwood board to display your culinary inclusions, such as Brie, prosciutto, olives, nuts, fruit, honey, mustard, and more. It also comes with a cheese knife and a do-it-yourself guidebook for assembling your charcuterie arrangement. Items arrive packed on ice — the cheese stored in the refrigerator lasts for a few days, while the rest of the items can sit at room temperature for a couple of weeks. It's recommended, however, to enjoy your meat-and-cheese gift box within a couple of days of delivery. Shipping is free.
Boarderie Classic Cheese & Charcuterie Board
Boarderie blends gourmet hospitality with top-quality cheeses, delivering a standout gift set crafted through meticulous food practices. Featuring handcrafted artisanal cheeses made in small batches, this small team achieves big success by sourcing directly from local farms. For about $140 to $250, the classic charcuterie board serves two to 10 people with a wide variety of hand-selected goodies. It's an award-winning array of food put together and packaged fresh daily. There's no cutting or slicing needed — it's ready to eat. The charcuterie board arrives sealed, chilled, and insulated for shipping.
The Boarderie Classic Cheese & Charcuterie Board comes arranged on an acacia wood serving board with complementary bamboo cutlery. This expansive gift box showcases a variety of meats — such as black truffle salami, peppered salami, and artisan chorizo — and cheeses, such as creamy aged Gouda, merlot pecorino, and blueberry Wensleydale. And if that's not enough, it includes a side of crackers plus nine other items, like dried fruit, nuts, olives, and more. The meaty-cheesy mix stays fresh up to a week in the fridge. This popular meat-and-cheese box earned high marks from customers for quality, flavor, and variety. Many noted the pleasantly different food options and fast delivery — overnight shipping is free.
Cochon Butcher Charcuterie Box
Cochon Butcher, a butcher shop and restaurant located in New Orleans, boasts James Beard award-winning chefs. The company offers a charcuterie box for about $100, crafted in-house with cured Italian deli meats and cheeses. Cochon Butcher cures its capicola, salami, and mortadella on the premises to ensure fresh Italian meats, a detail customers raved about. They herald the high-quality ingredients that make up this charcuterie box, loving its taste, variety, and impressive arrangement. It arrives well-packed, cold, and intact.
Unlike some of the meat-and-cheese gift boxes on this list, Cochon Butcher sells its cutting board separately. If you want to display your meaty, cheesy goodies, you'll need to buy the board as an add-on or use your own decorative plate or platter. This packaged gift includes mortadella, cotta salami, coppa, sopressatta salami, and hog's head cheese — which isn't actually cheese but a European cold cut made with various ingredients, the star being meat from the pig's head. Cochon's hog's head cheese contains a number of seasonings like parsley, onion, and garlic, with a kick from hots like hot sauce, peppers, and mustard. The charcuterie box lasts up to two weeks in the fridge.
Di Bruno Bros. Abbondanza Cheese & Charcuterie Gourmet Gift Box
Founded by two Italian brothers, Di Bruno Bros. opened in 1939 as a house of cheese. Focusing on specialty and imported meats and cheeses, this fourth-generation, family-operated business offers customers the Abbondanza Cheese & Charcuterie Gourmet Gift Box for about $100. Ratings from consumers top out at five stars, with satisfied meat-and-cheese lovers praising quality and variety, calling the gourmet box a great gift. Though some felt the package was overpriced for the number of contents delivered, the gift box boasts a few pounds of food. Reviews noted it was well-packed and cold and received in a timely manner.
Italian for "abundance," abbondanza describes this charcuterie gift box, which includes everything from cheese to chocolate. Create your Italian meat-and-cheese snacking arrangement with aged cheddar, salami, cheese spread, prosciutto-stuffed pepper shooters, crostini crackers, imported jam, candied nuts, and dark chocolate. Similar to an antipasti platter, this charcuterie compilation hits all the spots on your palate: salty, tangy, umami, sharp, and sweet.
Harry & David's Ultimate Meat and Cheese Gift Box
Another customer favorite, Harry & David's provides a range of gift box selections, including the Ultimate Meat and Cheese Gift Box, which is available for about $110. This ultimate gift features just over 5.5 pounds of food — perfect for holiday gatherings, tailgate parties, or a weekend poker game. If that's not enough for you, there's the opportunity to add other food products. Customers applauded the quality of food, highlighting its freshness and distinctive options. They loved the variety of the box and remarked that it makes for a great gift.
This gourmet food box includes four cured sausages — two Thüringer and two hickory-smoked summer sausages — 6 ounces of dried salami, 2 pounds of cheese, such as Sicilian Jack cheese and garlic Jack cheese, and 1.5 pounds of cracker varieties, including olive oil and sea salt water and roasted veggie corn. On top of all that, this box packs over a pound of condiments, such as pepper and onion relish, and honey dill mustard, plus much more.
Murray's Cheese The MVP: Most Valuable Platter
Murray's Cheese takes a unique approach compared to some other companies. While it proudly features its own Murray's-branded products, it also showcases selections from renowned and popular cheese brands like Cabot, Jasper Hill Farm, Point Reyes, and Grafton Village. The MVP, priced at $165, combines items from Murray's with award-winning offerings from these top-tier brands, creating a Most Valuable Platter that truly lives up to its name. Five-star reviews from customers championed the gift box's excellence, noting the fantastic variety, generous volume of food (about 3 pounds worth), and charming appeal as a heartfelt gift.
The MVP meat and cheese collection arrives in a box rather than on a pre-arranged platter, so you'll need to assemble the display yourself. Inside, you'll find treasures like aged Gruyère, bold blue cheese, buttery and oniony Grayson (a semi-firm raw cheese made from cow's milk), creamy Humboldt Fog (goat cheese), clothbound cheddar, silky prosciutto, and wild boar salami, paired with tasty extras like olives, crackers, and fig and olive crisps. All of this adds up to an impressive spread meant to be shared with others.
Olympia Provisions European Charcuterie Box
Olympia Provisions, Oregon's first salumeria, handles every step from butchering to smoking, all done in-house, slowly fermenting and curing meats for exceptional quality. This family-operated business began in 2009 with deep Greek roots and offers an extensive range of meat and cheese boxes for delivery, as well as catering boards for local customers. Among its standout offerings is the European Charcuterie Box, which is chock full of deliciousness with specialty items from various European regions. Priced at around $165 (with free shipping on orders over $50), this box delivers a unique assortment of meats and cheese based on seasonality and availability. Consumers consistently praised its quality, variety, and reliability, with many stating they're repeat buyers.
Curated with the purpose of delivering a gastronomic adventure, the box features four hand-selected specialty salamis that are handcrafted using natural molds. The pork is hand-cut, ground fresh, and stuffed into natural casings before being cured slowly for consistent flavor and texture. Though the contents of the gift box vary by availability, the European sampler typically includes finocchiona (Italian style with garlic, pepper, and fennel), loukanika (Greek style with cumin, garlic, and orange zest), chorizo rioja (Spanish style with paprika, garlic, and oregano), and saucisson sec (classic French style with garlic and pepper).
Also included in the charcuterie box is either pâté or summer sausage, a seasonal wedge of cheese sourced from small, handcrafted producers, honey, house-made pickled veggies, such as beets, cauliflower, asparagus, onions, carrots, or celery, and accompaniments like crackers, hazelnuts, olives, and mustard. Upgrade to the premium kit and receive a stainless steel folding knife as well. While a serving board is not included, add-ons are available, and customers frequently highlighted this as an excellent gift option.
Stoltzfus Meats Ultimate Bacon Box
Who wouldn't love a gift called the Ultimate Bacon Box? Meat and cheese lovers raved about this gem from Stoltzfus Meats, hailing it as a top-notch gift packed with high-quality bacon goodies. Stoltzfus Meats got its start in the 1950s in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, expanding production in the late 1960s. The business has stayed in the family, handed down through generations, and while it remains family-operated, it's grown far beyond its local roots — now delivering fresh products to retail stores, market stands, restaurants, and online customers nationwide.
At just under $120, this bacon box contains a hefty 8.5 pounds of savory delights, all revolving around a bacon theme. The bacon empire features bacon dressing, ketchup, and jam, as well as bacon jerky and apple butter bacon BBQ sauce. The real stars are four pounds of bacon: pepper, applewood smoked, hickory smoked, and cottage, joined by bacon cheddar cream cheese spread and bacon horseradish cheese. It's a bacon lover's dream gift box.
The Swiss Colony Sausage and Cheese Bars
When all you want is meat and cheese, The Swiss Colony has you covered. Offering a variety of summer sausages and cheese bars for about $25 to $45, meat or cheese lovers can indulge in a savory, salty treat, available in multiple gift sizes. These gift packs include classics like original, garlic, and caraway summer sausages, along with Monterey Jack, cheddar, Colby, and brick cheese. Gift boxes range from just under a pound to almost two pounds of hearty goodness. Customers were pretty pleased with the sausage-and-cheese combinations, with some reviewers coming back for more.
The Swiss Colony's meat-and-cheese gift boxes consist of timeless pairings, which many people come to rely on. If you're looking to shake things up and wish to elevate your meat-and-cheese board, consider a unique twist to spice it up — something unexpected like cured lamb. This unusual charcuterie meat is tender, flavorful, and a little floral, enhancing lamb's natural earthy taste. It pairs well with sharp, salty cheese, turning your spread into something beyond the classics.
Tapas the José Andrés Way
Chef José Andrés, a Spanish chef, restaurateur, best-selling author, and television personality, has devoted most of his life to feeding others, calling it a profound gift. In addition to his many professional culinary successes, chef Andrés has crafted take-home delights inspired by some of his best creations. Tapas the José Andrés Way celebrates the traditional Spanish way of life — a style of eating that favors nibbles and bites of various finger foods. But tapas originally had nothing to do with an arrangement of food and instead referred to covering drinks with bread or sandwiches as a makeshift lid. Today, tapas is a Spanish-style snack platter filled with meats, cheeses, and more.
Priced just under $200 with free shipping, this meat-and-cheese ensemble includes a distinctive mix of flavors. Designed to serve four to six people, the gift box features chicken croquetas, pan con tomate (bread with tomato spread), jamón ibérico (sliced cured pork), salchichon ibérico de bellota (cured Spanish sausage), chorizo ibérico de bellota, and queso manchego (sheep's milk cheese). The gift box is packed on ice, and the contents stay fresh in the fridge for up to one week. Simple instructions are included for toasting the bread and frying the croquetas. Customers applauded the great value and raved about the amazing croquetas, with every item in the gift box earning high marks.
Wisconsin Cheese Company Ultimate Man Cave
The Wisconsin Cheese Company is a well-known, family-owned company in Wisconsin that specializes in the finest cheese, premium sausages, and a variety of other options, like cheese curds. With its wide range of cheesy selections, the company offers handcrafted meat-and-cheese gourmet boxes. The Ultimate Man Cave stands out as a favorite of customers, with folks overall pleased with their choice of gift. Earning five-star reviews across the board, buyers called this gift box a great value purchase, especially with its solid, well-rounded variety.
Priced at roughly $80, the man cave gift set includes a pound of cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, plus three pounds of original and garlic smoked summer sausage and jalapeño cheddar cheese summer sausage. Accompanying the meat and cheese is a box of water crackers to top it off. It's a hearty haul that makes for good, meaty munching and savory snacking.
Zingerman's Charcuterie and Cheese Gift Box
Zingerman's began in 1982 as a corner deli in Michigan. The online business launched in the late 1990s, still run by the same small, tight-knit group of individuals who put the delicatessen on the map. Driven by creating and sourcing the best meats and cheeses, Zingerman's crafts its cheese on-site and hand cuts it fresh right before shipping it to the customer. Among the company's selections, the Charcuterie and Cheese Gift Box impressed customers with its high-quality ingredients, terrific flavor, and welcome variety.
Priced at about $190 with free shipping, this meat-and-cheese box feeds up to 10 people and includes old Kiev salami and 'nduja spicy cured meat spread — a soft, cured pork, chock full of chiles. Complementing the unique meats is half a pound of l'amuse pril young Gouda and half a pound of Downeast cheddar. Other accompaniments rounding out the gift box include flatbreads, cornichon pickles, Moroccan olives, Virginia peanuts, and a chocolate bar. The meat-and-cheese box lasts for weeks in the fridge.